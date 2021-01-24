Chinese President Xi Jinping says corruption remains biggest threat to Communist Party





Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the need to fight corruption if the country is to achieve its economic and political goals. Speaking at the annual conference of the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission (CCDI) on Friday, Xi said the threat of corruption remains serious and vowed to be tough on Communist Party officials who were feigning. loyalty while engaging in corrupt activities. “As the greatest risk threatening the governance of the party, corruption still exists,” he told state media. “The struggle between corruption and anti-corruption efforts will continue to exist for a long time to come,” he said. “(We must) fully implement the principle of exercising strict party governance and maintain the political orientation … to ensure the fulfillment of the development goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan. “ The situation was “serious and complex”, he said, adding that political and economic issues were becoming closely linked. Xi has been leading an anti-corruption campaign since taking office in 2012. His efforts have led to the demise of party heavyweights such as former security tsar Zhou Yongkang, former party leader of Chongqing Bo Xilai and a close associate of former president Hu Jintao, Ling Jihua. State media accused the three of not only making illicit financial gains, but also forming cliques against the party leadership. Xi also urged regulators and other authorities to tighten oversight and governance in the financial sector. Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of state-owned financial corporation China Huarong Asset Management, was sentenced to death earlier this year after being convicted of accepting and soliciting bribes worth nearly 1.8 billion yuan ($ 277 million). CCDI said in December that 32 officials at the provincial or ministerial level were investigated last year. In the first 11 months of 2020, 1,229 fugitives were returned to China to face charges and more than 2.4 billion yuan in ill-gotten gains were recovered, he said. Xie Maosong, a political scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said officials not only accept cash bribes, but engage in various types of corruption. “For example, it may be about fairness and the person may not own the shares themselves. This form of corruption is not as simple as it used to be and it is not easy to investigate,” did he declare. “Financial security is an important part of national security. If financial risk cannot be controlled, it will threaten economic security and could threaten political security.” Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. RELATED VIDEO

ANC, SCMP, South China Morning Post, China, Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, corruption, corruption Chinese Communist Party, corruption China

