Imran Khan delays notification of formation of Broadsheet investigative committee





The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has delayed the release of the notification regarding the formation of the commission of inquiry into the Broadsheet issue, a cabinet member told the Express Tribune on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet ordered an inquiry, led by a former Supreme Court or high court justice, to examine the circumstances surrounding the Broadsheet deal and subsequent arbitration proceedings and present its report. and its recommendation within 45 days, reported La tribune express.

The cabinet had decided that the commission of inquiry would include a senior official from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a senior lawyer appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and an official from Pakistan’s attorney general’s office, said reported The Express Tribune.

The government later announced that the investigation would be led by former Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh. However, he has yet to issue a notification which is creating doubts in people’s minds.

The Isle of Man-based Broadsheet LLC was hired by the NAB under Musharraf’s regime to track down Pakistanis’ hidden assets in foreign countries. The NAB signed a deal with Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003. The scandal provided ample proof that Pakistan was rife with corruption. Instead of targeting the corrupt, the Broadsheet was used for political purposes, and the corrupt were given safe passage to escape accountability by the National Reconciliation Order.

In March 2019, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) awarded a final award of $ 20 million in the Broadsheet case. However, the NAB / Imran-led government did not pay this amount and, due to interest, the grant amount increased to $ 28.7 million in December 2020.

The opposition as well as some lawyers said the government should provide an explanation for the interest of $ 8 million to $ 10 million that had been added to the scholarship payment. The country faced interest of $ 5,000 a day in the Broadsheet affair, The Express Tribune reported.

In addition, the appointment of former Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed drew much criticism from opposition parties as well as sections of the media.

Saeed was employed as deputy attorney general of the NAB in 2000 for a period of one year. He was appointed NAB Special Prosecutor in 2001 to prosecute cases in the Attock Fort and Rawalpindi Liability Courts.

Legal experts have indicated that the appointment of (retired) judge Sheikh could be challenged in the High Court in Islamabad (IHC) on the basis of a conflict of interest because the former judge had worked as a deputy. Special Attorney General of the NAB.

They suggested that the government should reconsider its decision on his appointment. Likewise, they also suggest that the terms of reference (ToR) – also approved by the cabinet at its Tuesday meeting – should be reviewed, The Express Tribune reported.

