Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet about father ‘don’t start a new war’ sparks strong reactions online





Former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. received a lot of backlash on Friday for his tweet about his father declaring he was the first president in history to ‘not fire a new war ”.

Donald Trump is the first president in modern history not to start a new war.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2021

Donald Trump has been banned from social media for inciting the U.S. Capitol Riot.

Internet users react

However, after his tweet, various critics took to the social media platform and reminded his son that his father’s words led to the riots on the U.S. Capitol. NBC reporter Mehdi Hasan wrote: “Who needs a new war when, as of this week, more Americans have died from the coronavirus under your father’s watch, in less than 11 months than have died? in * World War II * in four years “. Another reporter wrote: “He is, however, the first president to incite an insurgency on the United States Capitol. He is also the first president to be impeached twice. Oh, and he’s also the first modern president to leave the United States with a smaller workforce than when he came to power. Referring to the coronavirus, one Twitter user wrote: “Donald Trump is the first president in U.S. history to kill 400,000 Americans from a preventable infection under his watch. And all in just 10 months! “. Let’s take a look at some reactions.

Who needs a new war when, as of this week, more Americans have died from the coronavirus under your father’s watch, in less than 11 months, than * World War II * deaths in four years . https://t.co/lyvBAkTT3z

– Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 23, 2021

He is however the first president to incite an insurgency on the United States Capitol. He is also the first president to be impeached twice. Oh, and he’s also the first modern president to leave the United States with a smaller workforce than when he took office.

– Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) January 23, 2021

Donald Trump is the first president in U.S. history to kill 400,000 Americans from a preventable infection under his leadership. And all in just 10 months!

– MURRAY (@murray_nyc) January 23, 2021

It has unleashed a war of racism from which our generations will suffer. My mother has never heard in the past 27 years but now hears “Go back to your country” so often. It’s worse than any war!

– An ordinary man (@srIbneAdam) January 22, 2021

He was the first POTUS to: ask Russia for help in the 2016 elections! Extort Ukraine to help it in the 2020 elections

Incite his supporters to storm Capitol State officials Pressures to quash legal votes Forgive his accomplices! First and only twice indicted

– Biden Army (@Biden_Army) January 23, 2021

In another development, opening arguments in Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial will begin in the second week of February, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Once the briefs are completed, the presentation by the parties will begin the week of February 8,” Schumer told the Senate. Trump is accused of urging a mob riot on Capitol Hill that ultimately led to the five deaths and global condemnation. The House impeached Trump on January 13, making him the first leader in U.S. history to be impeached twice, the question now is whether he would be condemned by the Senate.

Before the procedure, senators will be sworn in and time limits will be set for arguments and rebuttals. All questions from House Senators and Trump attorneys must be submitted in writing and read by the Chief Justice. On January 6, America was rocked after a video message from Trump encouraged what is now called a “failed coup” and an attempt to overthrow democracy.

(Image credits: AP)

