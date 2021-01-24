Motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran will be foiled: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted Jan 24, 2021 2:24 PM

The PDM is doomed to failure: the Minister of Foreign Affairs

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday was convinced that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by opposition parties would be foiled.

Speaking to the media, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had accepted Imran Khan as the constitutional prime minister and asked him to stop calling Imran Khan as chosen.

Speaking of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) opposition alliance, the minister said that there is no unity in the alliance and that it will soon disintegrate.

He added that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with the Broadsheet issue and urged opposition parties to provide details on assets instead of criticizing the government.

Speaking about the new US administration, the minister said Pakistan will establish good relations with the new US administration.

He said that the new American administration will soon realize that India has changed under Modi and that now it is no longer a democratic country. He said voices were also being raised in this regard in India.

The Foreign Minister said that the world and the region have changed during these four years and that many changes have also taken place in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kashmiris face Indian brutality in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while minorities find themselves in danger in India.

He said there was harmony between Joe Boden and the policies of the Pakistani government as they are similar to each other.

The foreign minister said Joe Biden’s government wanted to reduce violence in Afghanistan, while Pakistan also fully supports democracy in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan’s position regarding the question of Palestine is clear as Pakistan will not recognize Israel until a peaceful solution of the question of Palestine is reached.

