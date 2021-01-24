Donald Trump makes his first remarks since his departure due to postponement of impeachment trial





Former President Donald Trump did not reveal any of his future plans in his first remarks since leaving the White House, as the Senate leadership delayed his impeachment trial by two weeks.

“We’re going to do something, but not just for now,” Trump told the Washington Examiner on Friday while dining in the Grill Room at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. An assistant to the former president quickly intervened and ended the conversation. The brief remark was the first to a reporter since President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Trump skipped his successor’s inauguration and flew to Joint Base Andrews in Md. In early January 20, where he addressed a crowd of around 200 for about 10 minutes. “I wish the new administration good luck and every success. I think they will be very successful,” he said, before heading to Palm Beach with his family. His presidency officially ended less than 30 minutes after his procession entered the gates of Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, the Senate leadership has agreed to postpone Trump’s impeachment trial until the week of February 8 to allow Biden to revive his legislative agenda and give legal teams enough time to prepare their arguments.

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters lined up along the road to his Mar-a-Lago estate on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Michael Reaves / Getty

The House impeached Trump earlier this month for his role in the alleged incitement to the Capitol Riot, which left 5 people dead, including a Capitol policeman. House Speaker Nancy said the House will lay the impeachment charge on Monday at 7 p.m.

“The Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill instigated by Donald J. Trump was a day none of us will ever forget,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech. “We all want to put behind us this horrible chapter in our nation’s history. And healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability, and that is what this trial will provide.”

Before the trial begins, “the Senate will continue to do other business for the American people, such as cabinet appointments and the COVID relief bill, which would provide relief to millions of Americans suffering during this pandemic,” he added.

Trump adviser Jason Miller recently announced that South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers would be part of the accused’s legal team. House Democrats have named Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland as the main impeachment official.

Raskin called on the upper house to “conduct a serious trial where every member of the Senate respects their constitutional oath to render an impartial judgment as a juror.”

Trump will be banned from running for president again if the Senate decides to condemn him.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump organization for comment.

