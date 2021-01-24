Davos Virtual Forum, Xi Jinping and Lagarde- Corriere.it speak on Monday





Davos week officially opens Sunday evening, the last week of January which for 49 years has brought together the greats of the Earth in the Swiss Alps, with the ambition to dictate the global agenda. During its first 50 years of life, the Forum only moved once, when in 2002 it moved to New York to show solidarity with the United States and the city affected by the terrorist attacks of September 11. The pandemic, on the other hand, is forcing the World Economic Forum (Wef) to change its size and format: enough panels, interviews and special addresses live in always crowded rooms, the 51st edition of the meeting will be held. online, with the aim of rebuilding trust and shaping the principles, policies and partnerships needed for 2021, after the terrible health and economic crisis that rocked the planet. But founder Klaus Schwab has already announced that he will convene usure special annual meeting in person in Singapore, May 25-28. If everything goes well. The program of this virtual event which, after the opening ceremony on Sunday evening, with the presentation of the Cristal Awards and a streaming concert, is put online on Monday, includes 15 special addresses from heads of state and government of the G20 and international organizations, while the private sector will be represented by more than 500 presidents and CEOs of companies from everyone. We immediately start with a busy day. Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak at 1 p.m. on Monday. Xi was the first Chinese president to attend WEF in 2017. In his first speech, American protectionism led by Donald Trump, he opposed China as a champion of globalization. This year, US President Joe Biden has already announced in his inaugural address that America wants to resume exercising global leadership and rebuilding relations with its allies, primarily Europe. In contrast, its Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, spoke of China. During his introduction to the Senate Finance Committee, the former Fed chairman explained that China is the main strategic competitor of the United States, but that it uses abusive, unfair and illegal practices. Practices that the America of Biden and Yellen is ready to counter with its allies. The situation is delicate, since the European Union, shortly before the inauguration of the new American president, signed an important trade agreement with Beijing. After the Chinese leader, at 2:15 p.m. the Forum will attempt to take stock of the Covid-19 situation with a panel in which Antony Fauci participates, the American virologist, confirmed by Biden at the head of the working group against the pandemic and the Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mītsotakīs, another darling of Wef. At 5 p.m., however, he will speakthe President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, at his home in Davos when he headed the International Monetary Fund. Indeed, the IMF used to present the update of its World Economic Outlook precisely in Davos, on the opening day of the Forum, to offer the figures to discussions on the economic outlook. global. Tuesday a very rich day: at 11 a.m., theThe President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, which inaugurated the Forum in 2020, with a special speech to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary. At 13, it’s up to Angela Merkel, a regular at the Forum, where she last spoke as German Chancellor. Then at 3 p.m. French President Emmanuel Macron. The day ended with a debate on how to implement stakeholder capitalism, which takes into account all the actors involved and not just the shareholders, therefore employees, consumers and the environment. This is the theme that gave the title to the previous edition, the panel will be useful to take stock of the progress of finance and the economy on governance, the environment and social issues in a dominated year. by pandemic devastation. The Managing Director of the IMF participates in the discussion, Kristalina Georgieva, the banker Brian T. Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, the candese Chrystia Freeland, Business man Marc Benioff, founder and number one of Salesforce.com e Larry fink, co-founder and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with nearly $ 8 billion in assets under management. Even this year Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks on Wednesday, delicate day on the domestic political front (confidence should be voted on the reform of justice in the Senate). In front of him, for time zone reasons, he intervenes at 8 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in. While at 3 p.m., it’s the turn of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Beyond politics, on the environment and finance, in the evening, at 7:30 p.m., Bill Gates Dialogue on how to expand carbon markets with Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, now United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. Thursday the King of Jordan, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (at 11 a.m.), on stage are on the scene Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (at 1 p.m.), and the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernndez (at 6:30 p.m.). The final day on Friday will focus on Asia with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. As always, the Forum becomes an opportunity to present studies and launch initiatives. This year’s headlines include how to decarbonise the supply chain without increasing costs to consumers; 20 ways to build a green carbon market; and how to make urban planning good for nature. © RESERVED REPRODUCTION

