Miftah Ismail criticizes PTI government for raising the price of electricity





ISLAMABAD: The leader of the PML-N, Miftah Ismail, criticized the decision of the government in place to increase the electricity tariff by Rs 1.95 and to impose on consumers 200 billion rupees.

Miftah said the PTI government had raised rates due to an increase in the country’s revolving debt.

We left the revolving debt at Rs 1.036 billion, including the electricity deficit and bank loans. Under Imran Khan, the figure has exceeded Rs 2,400 billion and is increasing from Rs 50 to Rs 60 billion per month due to the production of expensive electricity, ”he said.

The former finance minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan hiked electricity prices soon after taking office in an attempt to prevent the increase in revolving debt. Each year, the revolving debt increases by 600 billion rupees, mainly due to the losses suffered in the transmission and distribution of electricity.

When the PML-N was put into service, the waste of electricity was recorded at 21%. We have reduced it to 18% and now the current government has increased it again to 19%, ”he said, adding that the wasted electricity costs the public treasury on average 15 billion rupees.

Miftah claimed the average collection of electricity bills was 93% during PML-N’s tenure, but fell to 80% during PTI’s tenure as the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic last year . Currently, the collection of electricity bills stands at 88%.

He claimed that the PTI government was not complying with Nepra’s merit order and that a 5% recovery rate was also causing losses.

Miftah criticized the PTI government’s decision to generate electricity from expensive power plants instead of going for cheaper options and criticized the delay in ordering LNG supplies. He said the PTI government produced electricity from expensive sources: fuel oil and diesel.

Last summer they made 280 million units of electricity from diesel costing Rs 18 per unit and five billion from heating oil costing Rs 13. A unit of electricity produced from LNG and natural gas costs around Rs 6 or less, he said.

The former minister said the PML-N government has produced more than 11,000 megawatts of electricity and plans to increase production. On the one hand, the PTI government says that there is a surplus of electricity and on the other, they are establishing new power plants, he said, adding that the PML-N government has let the consumption energy increase by 10% but that the government of the day destroyed the economy in the lead. to a decrease in consumption.

Miftah claimed people asked for 3,000 MW connections but the government did not issue them. He urged the government to shut down 50-year-old oil-fired power plants. Miftah said the product only benefits a few and causes great losses for the country.

Gas supply

Criticizing the decision of the governments of the day to suspend gas supplies to the domestic industry from February 1 and to the export industry from March 1, PML-N leader Miftah Ismail demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

According to Geo News, Miftah said it was strange not to suspend gas supplies to industries. This will cause serious problems for textiles and other sectors.

The former finance minister said the current government was buying LNG at high prices because it was ordering late. [They] fail to buy gas and throw rubble of its incompetence on industries, he said, urging the government to withdraw its decision.

