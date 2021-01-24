A dialogue without terms, rules and guarantees? | Comment





People enjoy the snow on the shores of the Bosphorus during a cold snap earlier this week. Istanbul will host the 61st series of Greek-Turkish exploratory contacts on Monday. [EPA]

Our readiness to initiate exploratory contacts is striking. Political romanticism, intense external pressures or electoral goals are the only explanations why Greece, after all that it has endured and continues to endure on a daily basis, instead of reversing the pressures and taking full advantage of the available strategic window. , prefers to concede the advantage to a cornered Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We have analyzed in other articles the constant weakening of Greece’s rights, the hasty reactions instead of new strategies, and the impressive inability to do the simplest thing: to gain substantial support from our most powerful ally, the European Union. We should have sought a secure framework for dialogue with Turkey, based on European conditions, rules and guarantees. At least reaffirm previous and substantive decisions that set key terms, such as “in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea” (UNCLOS), and not the ridiculous condition of indefinite respect for “international law”. Our manifest weakness in a most favorable field of confrontation gives non-dreamers the right to worry about what will happen in exploratory contacts. Concerns grow as the (already minimalist) precondition of “coherence and continuity” is flouted on a daily basis, as we pretend not to be aware of the Turkish agenda and are drawn into a dialogue when: a) Erdogan is faced with pressures from inside and outside, b) we expect more favorable American involvement, c) we believe that by March we can forge a better one (for us, not for Turkey and her friends), a new relationship between the EU and Turkey, threatening to veto countries that turned their backs on us, but we have important issues that are minor for us (e.g. Latin America over Portugal and the Spain), and d) we do not even have a detailed plan for exploratory contacts. A dialogue between Sweden and Denmark would certainly not need conditions. However, how can the Greeks happily enter into a dialogue with a gun over their heads and with “international law” as the only condition? Instead of buying time for a strategic reorganization, we happily rush into a predetermined dead end with two main possible outcomes: either we leave hearing the ‘Blue Homeland’ list, or we just continue to pretend to only debate the plateau. continental and exclusive economy zones, while sliding virtually towards the unthinkable. In the first scenario, the West will criticize us and Turkey will step up the challenges to bring us back into a dialogue with even worse conditions. In the second, we will undermine our national interests and postpone the problem to the future with even worse conditions – a well-known recipe, which of course ensures a “smooth” road to the elections … Still, there is a better strategy: 1. The wise “third way” of dialogue is based on European standards: ask (and oblige the partners to co-sign) the general international basic conditions: a) acceptance of the UNCLOS and the applicable international treaties (no generalities like the international law) and b) practical, long-term commitment to a peaceful settlement (not breaks from “normality” amid tough tactics on the ground). 2. Be flexible in order to make the most of Turkey’s new hypocrisy on EU membership: lift the blockage on Chapter 13 (fisheries) and introduce it so that candidate Turkey can prove that it actually accepts. compulsory membership of UNCLOS within the framework of the Community. Thus, succeeding in transforming Greek-Turkish questions into Euro-Turkish questions (see “EU-Turkey negotiation framework”, 2005) and obtaining a European “guarantee” of a peaceful settlement. The media outcry that our decisive position forced Erdogan to bow cannot win controversy. The unrealistic assumptions that we are in talks with Denmark could lead to domestic catalytic damage. Yannis Valinakis is professor, president of the European Center of Excellence Jean Monnet (EKPA) at the University of Athens and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos