Ten Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump. The backlash was swift





It’s been less than two weeks since Reps Peter Meijer, Tom Rice and Liz Cheney broke with nearly all of their Republican colleagues in the House and voted to impeach President Donald Trump, but in their home states the backlash is already growing .

In Michigan, a challenger to Mr. Meijer got a boost when Steve Bannon promoted him on his podcast.

In South Carolina, a local Republican gets so many calls urging him to run against Mr. Rice that he can’t keep his phone charged.

And in Wyoming, a state senator called Ms. Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, out of touch with her home state as he announced his primary campaign against her.

The ten House Republicans who voted for impeachment already face a fleet of major challengers, censors and other reprimands from the Republican Party organizations in their hometowns, an indication that the battle against Mr. Trump will play a role. decisive role in the leadership of the party over the next two years.

Trump may be gone, but it’s virtually guaranteed that Trumpism will be part of the 2022 election, said Ken Spain, a former senior official with the Republican National Committee of Congress. Tectonic plates have shifted within the GOP, and now members are trying to figure out how to straddle fault lines.

Impeachment votes are not only presented as a test of loyalty to Mr. Trump, they are also used to tie incumbents to Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for more than a decade was the bogeywoman central in Republican Congressional campaigns, with mixed results.

While some senior Republican officials in Washington, such as Senator Mitch McConnell, now minority leader, have started trying to create some distance between the party and Mr. Trump, there is no indication that future Republican voters in the primary are interested in a political divorce.

Almost all House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump have already been formally censored by local branches of the GOP, face upcoming no-confidence votes, or have been publicly berated by local party leaders. Efforts across the country to punish these politicians offer vivid illustrations of the divisions that divide a party that has been excluded from power.

In this 2019 file photo, U.S. Representative Tom Rice speaks with students in Florence, South Carolina.

AAP

There are already several Republicans in South Carolina trying to challenge Mr. Rice, a conservative from a Trump-friendly district whose impeachment vote shocked his colleagues and drew a rebuke from the Republican Party chairman of Caroline from the south.

I’m 100% sure that Tom Rice will be awarded an award, said Ken Richardson, president of the Horry County South Carolina School Board, who bends down to run against Mr. Rice himself. He said he had to charge his phone three times a day to keep up with uninterrupted calls and texts urging him to participate in the race.

I don’t know what he was thinking. I’m sure he has his reasons why he voted the way he voted, Mr. Richardson added. If there ever was a Trump country, we live in Trump country.

Another potential challenger to Mr. Rice, former Mayor Mark McBride of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has said he believes Mr. Trump is the rightful winner in the 2020 election (he is not) and collected several hundred signatures on a petition calling for Mr. Rices. resignation.

The president did not instigate it, Mr McBride said of the riot on Capitol Hill on Jan.6. The idea of ​​the impeachment trial before the Senate, Tom Rice created a basis for it to continue.

Tom Norton, a Michigan businessman and military veteran who lost a 2020 primary to Mr Meijer, said the congressman called him to give him a warning on the day he voted to impeach Mr. Trump. Mr Norton immediately filed documents to stage another campaign against Mr Meijer in 2022.

Mr Norton said he believed Mr Meijer had erred in accusing Mr Trump of inciting the riot.

We have a lot of people with a lot of passion, and we can’t control everyone, he said, before continuing to exaggerate the pockets of unrest that have taken place alongside the largely peaceful protests of the past few years for the racial justice. Blaming President Trump is the same as blaming Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for all the riots the antifa committed last summer.

Peter Meijer (R) joins then-US Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan in October 2020.

AFP

Representative John Katko from central New York, who was the first GOP lawmaker to support impeachment, is one of the few remaining Republicans to represent a Democratic-leaning district. Some Republicans in his district were outraged by his vote.

Not very happy would be the polite way to put it, said Fred Beardsley, chairman of the Oswego County Republican Committee. Were very angry. I am extremely upset.

I think Mr. Katko crossed a line, he continued. He overtook us.

For Mr. Katko and Reps Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, David Valadao of California, and Fred Upton and Mr. Meijer of Michigan, all Republicans who voted for impeachment are from States likely to lose seats in this year’s redistribution process, the shapes of the neighborhoods they might seek to represent in 2022 remain to be determined.

Representative John Katko attends the inauguration before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.

Getty Images

Lawmakers in the Democratic states of New York and Illinois could lure Mr Katko and Mr Kinzinger to districts represented by other sitting Republicans, potentially blocking the way for a Trumpian insurgent, while commissions will determine the boundaries districts in California, Michigan and Ohio.

Gene Koprowski, a conservative filmmaker who filed against Mr Kinzinger, said he did it to start fundraising, but is waiting for the Illinois legislature to redraw the maps of his congressional districts before officially launching a campaign.

The protesters of Ms. Cheney, who represents the only district of Wyoming, do not face the same calculation. Anthony Bouchard, a state senator, announced his campaign on Wednesday as President Joe Biden was being inaugurated. Thursday night, he was a guest on Newsmax TV and Laura Ingrahams on Fox News.

Liz Cheneys’ long-standing opposition to President Trump and her latest impeachment vote shows just how out of touch she is with Wyoming, Bouchard said in his announcement. Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress that will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover.

Many of the ten Republicans who voted for impeachment have already survived tough races. In California, Mr. Valadao won his 2016 race by 13 percentage points while Hillary Clinton carried her district by 16 points. He lost to a Democrat by less than 1,000 votes in 2018 before regaining the seat in November, even though Mr Biden won the district by points.

Indeed, a number of these Republicans have strong personal marks on them, which can complicate the efforts of potential major challengers. Mr. Gonzalez, for example, was a star on the Ohio State University football team. And at least some party leaders, shaken by violence on Capitol Hill, say politicians who voted for impeachment should be given leeway.

If he was here with us now, I would probably hold his hand and congratulate him on his conviction, Ohio Republican National Committee member Jim Dicke said of Mr. Gonzalez. There is a lot to criticize in the process, but if you are an elected official and are invited to vote, you can say yes or no or abstain. You’re not allowed to say, Wait, I don’t like the process.

Nancy Pelosi displays an article of indictment signed against then-President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021.

Getty Images

In New York, Mr Katko has survived twice by being the target of Democrats trying to oust him from a Democratic-leaning district.

We can’t do our own form of cancellation culture, be it Liz Cheney or Katko, said former Rep. Peter King, a moderate Republican who represented a district on Long Island for 28 years before retiring. Last year.

Mr. King launched the idea of ​​Mr. Katko running for governor. It would be so foolish to go after John Katko, he said. It is one of the best we have. And if we can’t accept the difference of opinion, then they were no different from the other guys.

In fact, Republicans have long fought each other over tests of perceived purity, and in recent years the most powerful litmus test in the eyes of primary voters has focused on loyalty to Mr. Trump.

President Trump enjoys a high approval rating in the Republican Party, and his supporters are loyal, said Joel Mattila, Republican President of Clark County, Washington. His committee has already issued a warning to Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican who voted for impeachment.

She’s going to face a major challenge, based on what I’m hearing, he says. It seems that as people go crazy about it and time goes by, the intensity level definitely increases.

Mr Spain, the former House Republican campaign official, said it would be up to corporate donors who generally back Republicans to provide financial support to the ten who voted to impeach Mr Trump. Michael McAdams, the NRCC’s communications director, said the committee did not attend the primaries. This also applies to the holders of the contested races.

I hope, said Spain, that members of the business community who stand on principle and refuse to support Republicans who voted against certification of election results would focus their energy and resources on helping members who have defended the Americans. democratic process.

