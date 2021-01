Nawaz Sharif’s son challenges Imran Khan government to show evidence of corruption

ANI | Update: Jan 24, 2021 2:12 p.m. IST

London [UK]Jan. 24 (ANI): Deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz on Saturday challenged the Imran Khan government to show evidence of corruption or illegality committed by the Sharif family before the UK or any other government around the world, Geo News reported. Nawaz said Sir Anthony Evan’s judgment in the Broadsheet LLC case against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a “good move” for the Sharif family as the judgment makes it clear that Broadsheet hired The Matrix Research Limited to investigate the assets of The Sharif Family, but found nothing illegal. Broadsheet LLC, based in the Isle of Man, was hired by the NAB during the Musharraf regime to track down Pakistanis’ hidden assets in foreign countries. The NAB signed a deal with Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003. The scandal provided ample proof that Pakistan was rife with corruption. Instead of targeting the corrupt, it was used for political purposes, and corrupt people were given safe passage to escape accountability through the National Reconciliation Ordinance. his family.

In addition, he claimed that ministers and friends of Prime Minister Imran Khan were involved in acts of corruption for which evidence is available, adding that there was no responsibility for them. Hussain gave the example of Faisal Vawda owning 19 undeclared properties in London, Geo News reported. FTI Consulting’s Mark Bezant and Yasir Dajani have been appointed by the Anti-Transplant Watchdog (NAB) to comment on Stroz Friedberg’s (SF) forensic report on the Sharif family and issues arising from the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), “Hussain explained. Mark Bezant of the FTI board and Yasir Dajani of the same firm have been appointed by the NAB to comment on SF’s forensic report which is primarily linked to the Sharif family and the issues arising from the JIT report. “Bezant’s evidence was limited to the identification and valuation of relevant assets belonging to the Sharif family,” he added. Bezant was tasked by the NAB to examine and comment on the SF report, so that his testimony was limited to matters relating to the Sharif family, in particular the identification and valuation of the assets involved. The SF report resulted in the identification of 76 items from the JIT report. that were considered potential assets so recoverable from the Sharif family. Hussain said the report led to the identification of 76 items in the JIT report that were considered potentially recoverable assets and the NAB representative argued that there were four double counting items totaling 41 million dollars had not been taken into account, further claiming that the liabilities of owner companies, including mortgages, were not taken into account, Geo News reported. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos