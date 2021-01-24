South Korea’s Moon puts U.S. alliance on agenda, with eyes north

SEOUL – Hours after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in made a clear statement of Seoul’s diplomatic priorities at a meeting of the country’s National Security Council.

Moon’s remarks mentioned the United States, China, Japan, and Russia in that order, signaling Washington topped the list. The US alliance will be developed into a “more comprehensive, mutually beneficial and responsible partnership,” he said.

After four years of friction with the administration of former President Donald Trump, the South Korean leader is keen to repair this crucial relationship and call on the new American leaders to play an active role in reviving denuclearization talks in the stalemate with North Korea.

Washington said it was ready to change its position on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that Biden was planning a “thorough” review of US policy on North Korea.

Confidence between Washington and Seoul has crumbled recently, due to factors on both sides.

The Trump administration demanded in 2019 that South Korea pay nearly $ 5 billion a year to host U.S. forces – about five times Seoul’s previous contribution. A cost-sharing agreement for U.S. forces expired at the end of 2019, with no new ones to replace it. Washington would have weighed the possibility of withdrawing troops.

The attitude of the United States towards Seoul’s relationship with Pyongyang has also been a source of frustration on the South Korean side. The US opposition has blocked Moon from carrying out the economic cooperation he promised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The day before Biden took office, the Moon administration announced the appointment of a new foreign minister: Chung Eui-yong, his former national security adviser and staunch supporter of the South Korea-alliance. United States.

Chung, a key figure in diplomatic and security policy until last year, learned about negotiations with the United States under the Trump administration. Now his skills will be tested by a new government in Washington.

Seoul will step up contacts with the United States to encourage the Biden administration to “make North Korea a foreign policy priority,” Moon said at a New Years press conference on Jan. 18.

Moon is probably thinking of his success in bringing the United States and North Korea to the table at their historic 2018 summit. After meeting Kim in March, Moon told the then president in Washington of the strong desire for the North Korean leader of a quick meeting with Trump.

“We are focusing our diplomatic energy on a rapid resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea,” a source told the Southern Foreign Ministry.

One year and a few months away from the end of his term in May 2022, Moon is scrambling to solidify his political legacy. Its North-South reconciliation efforts, which appeared to have made significant progress with three summits in 2018, have stalled since last June, when Pyongyang demolished a joint liaison office in Kaesong.

The most urgent topic of discussion right now with Washington is a joint military exercise scheduled for March. At a ruling Workers’ Party convention in early January, Kim criticized Seoul for ignoring “our repeated warnings that they should stop … joint military exercises with the United States.”

Seoul’s plan is to persuade Washington to stop the drills and then use the Tokyo Summer Olympics as an opportunity to draw the North to the negotiating table. Moon’s recent indications of interest in repairing relations with Japan that had broken down due to grievances, including war work, can be seen in this context.

But whether the United States or North Korea want a dialogue, it remains uncertain.

The Biden administration is expected to focus on national priorities for now, including the coronavirus. When it comes to foreign policy, the Iran nuclear deal is a higher priority than North Korea. And Pyongyang, unable to assess how Washington’s new government will approach the situation, also remains on its guard.

Kim called on the party congress to “prevail over the United States and its submission, the fundamental obstacle to the development of our revolution and our main enemy”. The North showed new weapons in a military parade commemorating the event, just three months after the last such parade in October.

“The Biden administration is very suspicious of North Korea, and North Korea does not expect much when it comes to negotiations with the United States,” Cheong Seong-Chang said, senior researcher at the Sejong Institute, a South Korean think tank. “Even if South Korea tries to rush to mediate between them, it is very likely that it will end in failure.”

The ongoing Sino-US tensions will also affect South Korea. If Washington relies on Seoul to show its loyalty and help tighten the net around China, the Moon administration will come under heavy pressure the other way around from Beijing. South Korea has so far avoided the “free and open Indo-Pacific” advocated by Washington.

The diplomatic cold between Beijing and Seoul following South Korea’s decision in 2016 to host an American missile defense system on its soil has not yet completely melted away. Chinese President Xi Jinping was due to surrender last year, but the trip was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.