Responding to the racism of pro-Jokowi volunteers, Natalius Pigai satirizes the government

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Natalius Pigai, former commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission, spoke out against him racist acts committed President of Pro Jokowi Volunteers Amin (Projamin) Ambroncius Nababan. Through his official Twitter account, @ NataliusPigai2, he uploaded an image collage that also included screenshots of Ambroncius uploads to social media that harassed Natalius. On the other side of the collage, Natalius wrote his name as a victim of racism. He added that under Joko Widodo's administration, racism was the basis of massacres, murders and human rights violations in Papua. "We have to eradicate racism," wrote the collage of photos he posted on Sunday (1/24/2021), circa 03.08 WIB. In the story about the photo collage, Natalius also mentioned that negara manages and preserves racism as a tool to beat all those who oppose power. According to him, racism has become the collective evil of the country for the people of Papua, the Melanesian people. Until this news was written, the download received responses from 203 Twitter users, favored by more than 2,300 netizens, and was re-cited by 700 accounts. Previously, the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD too respond to the racist acts committed by Ambroncius Nababan against Natalius Pigai. In his Facebook account, Ambroncius Nababan juxtaposed a photo of the Papuan figure with a gorilla. He also said the Sinovac vaccine was intended for humans, not gorillas. Ambroncius' statement was released after Natalius Pigai said the blessed people refused to be vaccinated based on existing regulations. Ambroncius' racist action drew criticism from many circles. "If you don't like a statement or accusation from someone you think is funny, don't insult them with slurs or animal pictures. Just shut up. " word Mahfud via Twitter account, Sunday (1/24/2021).

