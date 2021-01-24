US citizenship data is the latest setback in Donald Trump’s census efforts





The US Census Bureau is suspending efforts to create neighborhood-level statistics on the citizenship and age of residents, using data from the 2020 census, in the latest rollback of the Trump administration’s census-related initiatives which, according to critics, would be used to favor Republicans and whites during the drawing of state and local districts.

As part of an order President Joe Biden signed on Wednesday on the 2020 census, the Census Bureau said on Friday it would end its efforts to create islet-level citizenship tables using 2020 census data combined with administrative records.

Among his first acts as president, the Biden order revoked two Trump directives related to the 2020 census. The first attempted to discern the citizenship status of every resident of the United States through administrative records, and the second sought to exclude people in the United States illegally from the numbers used for the distribution of congressional seats among states.

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross ordered the production of block-level citizenship data in 2018.

Following Wednesday’s order from Biden, the Census Bureau said none of the 2020 census data would include information on citizenship or immigration status, at any geographic level.

Data on the voting age of citizens by race and ethnicity (CVAP) was created almost two decades ago to help assess whether minority communities were given an equal opportunity to elect the candidates of their choice. The data is currently based on estimates from the American Community Survey.

But in the mid-2010s, an influential GOP adviser noted in a report that using figures of adult citizens as the basis for redrawing local and state districts, instead of the total population, would benefit them. Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

The Trump administration made several attempts to collect data on citizenship in the 2020 census, including adding a question on citizenship to the 2020 census questionnaire, which was blocked by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Citizenship data collection efforts were challenged by civil rights groups in federal court in Maryland. A spokeswoman for one of the plaintiffs, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the group needed to assess where the Census Bureau was in the process before dismissing the Maryland lawsuit.

Jeffrey Wice, an expert on Democratic redistribution, hailed revocations of the Trump administration’s census guidelines.

“This is a major step towards an honest and fair redistribution process, helping to ensure that everyone is represented in the new districts,” Wice said.

But Adam Kincaid, a leader in Republican redistribution efforts, said in a statement that the Biden administration was only “hiding critical information” about the citizenry in the United States.

“For an administration that claims to be guided by the facts, it is worrying whether it is so selective about the facts it reveals,” Kincaid said.

