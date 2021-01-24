US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discuss transatlantic relations, Covid-19 and climate change in phone call

Joe Biden signaled his intention to strengthen the “special relationship” with the UK during his first call as US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which the two leaders re-engaged in the NATO alliance and have agreed to cooperate to fight climate change and contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The phone conversation with Johnson on Saturday was Bidens’ third involving a foreign leader since his inauguration on Wednesday, after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday.

“It’s great to speak to President Joe Biden tonight. I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid-19,” Johnson said in a tweet.

It seems that a new trade agreement was not on the priority list of both parties. While the reading of the Downing Street phone call referred to Johnson reiterating his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible, the White House call statement only referred to “strengthening the relationship special “.

“The president has announced his intention to strengthen the privileged relations between our countries and to revitalize the transatlantic ties, underlining the essential role of NATO in our collective defense and our common values”, declared the White House.

“Building on the long history of UK-US security and defense cooperation, leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values ​​by promotion of human rights and protection of democracy. They also discussed the benefits of a possible free trade agreement between our two countries, and the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade problems as soon as possible, ”said a spokesperson from Downing Street.

The UK wants to strike a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US, but the new US administration has been less vocal about it amid the current pandemic Covid-19 crisis.

The global health crisis and vaccination program in both countries and around the world, as well as climate change were areas of more mutual agreement, security and defense by strengthening the Atlantic Treaty Organization North (NATO) also high on the agenda unlike the former president. Donald Trumps hard ball with the alliance.

During the appeal, President Biden stressed the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organizations, on common challenges such as tackling climate change, containing Covid-19 and guarantee of global health security, said the White House.

The leaders also discussed the need for coordination on common foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran and Russia, he said.

“The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Presidents’ decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the World Health Organization and the COVAX program to ensure equitable access to vaccines,” the door said. – speech from Downing Street.

On climate change, Johnson is also said to have welcomed President Bidens’ early action to tackle climate change and his commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“Leaders look forward to meeting in person as soon as circumstances permit and working together across the G7, G20 and COP26 this year,” the spokesperson added.

The UK will host the G7 summit in Cornwall in June, which is expected to be Bidens’ first visit to the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also due to join the summit for his sessions in invited countries.

The new White House holder is notorious for being anti-Brexit, but all early indications point to his views on the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) should not overshadow US-UK relations at the same time. ‘to come up.

In his appeal with the Mexican president, Biden and Obrador agreed to work closely to stem the flow of irregular migration to Mexico and the United States, as well as to promote development in the northern triangle of Central America.

“The president presented his plan to reduce migration by addressing its root causes, increasing resettlement capacity and legal alternative immigration routes, improving border processing to process asylum claims and by reversing the draconian immigration policies of previous administrations, the White House said.

They also recognized the importance of coordination in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.