Bilawal Bhutto recognized Imran Khan as ‘elected’ prime minister: Shah Mehmood Qureshi





An AFP file image of Shah Mehmood Qureshi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expected to start calling Imran Khan ‘elected’ prime minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had recognized Prime Minister Imran Khan as elected prime minister by proposing a motion of no confidence against him.

He should now start labeling Imran Khan as elected and unselected prime minister, he said, speaking to media at Multan.

The foreign minister questioned the anti-Israel Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and said that since Islamabad has made it clear that it will not recognize Tel Aviv until the Palestinian conflict is resolved, he it is useless to organize these demonstrations.

They are misleading the nation, ”he said.

Speaking about a new administration in the White House, Qureshi said Islamabad was seeking to establish good relations with the government of Joe Bidens. The world and the region have changed during these four years and many changes have also taken place in Pakistan.

There is harmony between the Biden administration and the policies of the Pakistani government as they are similar to each other, he said. Biden wants to reduce violence in Afghanistan and Islamabad also supports democracy in the neighboring country.

He said the new American leadership would soon realize that India has changed under Narendra Modi and is “no longer a democratic country”.

Broadsheet Saga

Qureshi said the PTI government played no role in the deal signed between Broadsheet LLC and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Prime Minister said the matter should be investigated. Judge (ret’d) Azmat Saeed has a reputation for honesty. If the opposition is so sure they haven’t done anything wrong, then why the panic? he asked.

Sugar, wheat and gas crises

The foreign minister said the federal government had authorized the import of wheat and sugar to ease the food crisis. But for the gas crisis, he blamed the previous PML-N government. We are bound by the agreements they signed.

