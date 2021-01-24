After four difficult years of Donald Trump, will he figure again in the future of Ohio?





More than 10,000 Ohioans have died during Donald Trumps’ presidency, in part thanks to his administration’s incompetence in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. If someone wrote a profit and loss report analyzing Ohio’s performance during the four years of the 45th President of the Americas, that would be the biggest loss suffered by Buckeye State.

On the benefits side of the P&L statement, ask the many Ohioans who remain Trump fans. Over 2.8 million Ohio citizens voted for the Trump-Mike Pence ticket in 2016; over 3.1 million in 2020. Obviously, regardless of what Donald Trump was doing or not doing for Ohio, our 45th president said things that a majority of Ohio voters loved to hear, even things that some might be afraid to say themselves.

And in all fairness, thank Trump, or his Department of Justice, for appointing David DeVillers as the US attorney for southern Ohio. DeVillers flips stones from Statehouse to expose the House Bill 6 scandal, a ploy to force Ohio electricity customers to bail out the Perry and Davis-Besse nuclear power plants, once owned by FirstEnergy Corp. (Cleveland.coms Andrew J. Tobias reported Thursday that the Biden administration would likely replace DeVillers because new presidents [commonly] appoint their own American lawyers.)

How the Trump presidency will deal with historians is another question. The people of Ohio have a horse in this race. They have often been told that Marion, Ohios Warren G. Harding, a Republican in the White House from 1921 to mid-1923, was the worst president in the Americas. Harding now looks pretty good. (The Morrow County neighborhood, where Harding was born in 1865, voted 79.4% of its vote last November for the Trump-Pence ticket 3 percentage points more than in 2016.)

Yet, given today’s attention span, what’s past is really past. So the question now is how Ohio will fare, in its dealings with Washington, during Delaware Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.

Biden may not be a mystery to the leading Republicans of Ohios, Gov. Mike DeWine, of Cedarville, and Sen. Rob Portman, of the Cincinnatis Terrace Park suburb. DeWine served in the Senate from 1995 to 2006, serving Biden (a Senator from 1973 to 2008). Likewise, Portmans’ time in Washington straddled Bidens. Conclusion: Biden, DeWine, and Portman are no strangers to each other. All other things being equal, this could be a plus for Ohio.

Meanwhile, US Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland now in his third term, will chair the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. This should be of huge benefit to consumers, especially Ohioans who take out payday loans.

Fortune magazine reported in July that the Trump administration had toppled a banner [Barack] Obama-era initiative that required lenders to ensure that someone [payday] the loan could afford to pay it back. Brown reportedly accused the Federal Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (CFPB), led by a person appointed by Trump, of giving payday lenders exactly what they paid for. [in campaign contributions].

With Brown as a watchdog, the CFPB will likely return to its mission of protecting consumers, not financial predators.

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Urbana who is among Donald Trump’s loudest cheerleaders, will surely denounce virtually anything the Bidens administration does or tries to do. Given the politics of central-west Ohios, Jordan can likely hold its seat in the United States House until (and possibly beyond) kidnapping.

Given the size of the Jordans fan club among Trump supporters, and some Ohio Republicans claim DeWine and Portman are name-only Republicans (RINO), former champion wrestler Jordan might decide to fight DeWine. or Portman in the Ohio Republican primaries in 2022. Assuming former President Trump would be free to do so, the Ohio barn storm for super-supporter Jordan was a good way for Trump to step back. prepare for a presidential return in 2024.

One more open question: Tuesday night, barely 12 hours before Bidens’ inauguration, the White House released a list of last-minute pardons that then-President Trump had granted. The speculation was that Trump could forgive former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican from Perry County; it was said that people were shooting for him. (Householder pleaded not guilty to federal charges of alleged bribery related to the passage of HB 6.) Householder was one of the earliest and biggest supporters of Ohio when most Republicans in Ohio backed the government of the ‘time. John Kasich for President. The head of the family did not list the assets.

Thomas Suddes, member of the editorial board, writes from Athens.

To reach Thomas Suddes: [email protected], 216-408-9474

Do you have something to say on this subject?

* Send a letter to the editor, which will be considered for the print publication.

* Email any comments or corrections on this opinion column to Elizabeth Sullivan, Opinion Director, at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos