Jokowi signs presidential regulations on general state defense policy

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 8 of 2021 concerning the general defense policy of the State for 2020-2024.

The Presidential Regulation, which was signed on January 6, 2021, was issued with the consideration that Presidential Decree No. 97 of 2015 regarding the General State Defense Policy for 2015-2019 is no longer in line with the policy. General of National Defense for 2020 -2024, it must therefore be replaced.

In addition, this Perpres also aims to implement the provisions of Article 13 paragraph (2) of Law number 3 of 2002 on the defense of the State.

As uploaded to the Cabinet Secretariat page on Sunday (1/24/2021), paragraph (1) of Article 1 contains the General Defense Policy for 2020-2024, which becomes a guideline for the management of the national defense system.

“The general national defense policy 2020-2024, as mentioned, is a reference for the planning, implementation and supervision of the state defense system,” paragraph (2) said.

Explained in more detail in Article 2, this general policy aims to increase national defense capability through:

First, the implementation of the state defense system for the land, sea and air forces by carrying out the development of the reserve and support elements.

Second, the development and implementation of the concept of defense for the large islands.

Third, the application of accountability, transparency and freedom from corruption in the management of the defense budget.

Fourth, the development of the posture of the Indonesian armed forces which have the capacity of strategic deterrence and great mobility to be projected within and outside the jurisdiction of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI ) in the context of maintaining sovereignty and protecting national interests.

Fifth, revitalize the defense industry as a producer of advanced, strong, independent and competitive defense and security equipment to meet the needs of national defense.

Sixth, increase international cooperation in the field of defense and participate in world peace missions under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) and other international institutions in order to participate in the maintenance of world order and peace.

Seventh, increase the non-military defense capacity exercised by ministries outside the defense sector, regional institutions and governments by optimizing the use of national resources for the benefit of national defense.

As indicated in the attached section, the General National Defense Policy 2020-2024 consists of four parts, namely the general, the analysis of strategic environmental developments, the basis of the general national defense policy and the general policy. of national defense.

In addition, Article 4 paragraph (1) states that this general policy becomes a guideline for ministers who conduct government affairs in the defense sector to determine policies regarding the implementation of state defense. .

“The minister who deals with government affairs in the defense sector coordinates the implementation of policies regarding the implementation of the defense of the state as planned”, we read in article 4, paragraph ( 2).

This general policy also becomes a guideline for ministers, institutional officials and regional officials in determining policies in accordance with their respective duties, functions and authorities to protect national interests and support national policies in the defense sector.

As stated in Article 5, when this Presidential Regulation comes into force, namely since its promulgation on January 7, 2021, all laws and regulations which are the implementing regulations of Presidential Decree 97 of 2015 are declared valid as long as they are not in contradiction with the provisions set out in Presidential Decree 8/2021.

“When this Presidential Regulation comes into force, Presidential Regulation No. 97 of 2015 on the General State Defense Policy for 2015-2019 is repealed and declared invalid,” Article 6 said.

