Xi addresses Davos, Samsung results and party convention in Vietnam

Two weeklong events start on Monday, each with some degree of rarity. The Communist Party of Vietnam will hold its five-year rally to chart the country’s next five years. His neighbor’s Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, is making his second appearance at a virtual World Economic Forum event.

Later in the week there will be a slew of GDP figures, starting with South Korea on Tuesday, the Philippines on Thursday, and ending with Hong Kong and Taiwan on Friday. China’s monthly PMI is due on Sunday.

ON MONDAY

Party congress in Vietnam twice a decade

The Vietnamese Communist Party will select the country’s leaders for the next five years at its 13th Congress, which begins on Monday. Delegates to the quinquennial congress will choose the next party leader, as well as the state president of Vietnam, the prime minister and the president of the National Assembly.

On today’s agenda: Socio-economic goals for 2025 and beyond. Vietnam’s successful response to COVID-19 continued, which saw the economy grow 2.9% in 2020. Tensions between China, Vietnam’s neighbor and a communist country, and the United States, the biggest buyer of Vietnamese exports.

Xi Jinping addresses Davos

The World Economic Forum will host a virtual Davos Agenda event throughout the week, bringing together more than 1,500 political and business leaders from around the world. The organizer has traditionally held its annual meetings in Davos, a Swiss ski town. But this year’s in-person annual meeting will be delayed in May and will be held in Singapore.

The main event: President Xi Jinping addresses Monday’s meeting to discuss China’s experience with the pandemic and economic recovery. This will be Xi’s second appearance in Davos after his debut in 2017.

Support acts: Germany’s Angela Merkel, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and India’s Narendra Modi will also share their ideas on sustaining economic growth amid the pandemic.

Kuaishou IPO opens subscriptions

TikTok’s No.2 competitor, the short video platform backed by Tencent Kuaishou Technology, is opening up for underwriting for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise $ 6 billion. The offer is shaping up to be the city’s largest IPO since China Tower raised $ 6.9 billion in August 2018. Kuaishou is expected to debut in early February.

TUESDAY

Quarterly and annual GDP of South Korea

The Bank of Korea will report on the country’s economic performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The South Korean economy is expected to have weathered the pandemic relatively well, contracting only around 1% last year thanks to strong exports driven by the global chip boom. .

Indian farmers protest on Republic Day

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day to mark the day its Constitution came into force in 1950, but without a usual main guest this year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, battling the UK’s new COVID variant and spike in infections, was supposed to be the guest of honor. The same day, thousands of Indian farmers will gather with their tractors in New Delhi to protest. For two months, farmers have been protesting against three new agricultural laws, which they criticize as a “pro-business” plan.

WEDNESDAY

IOC meets amid cancellation rumors

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, will brief reporters after an executive board meeting in Lausanne on Wednesday. The meeting comes amid new reports that the Japanese government is considering a cancellation of the Tokyo games, which were postponed last summer.

Tesla and Apple revenues

Two of NASDAQ’s most valuable companies, Tesla and Apple, report their results on Thursday. Tesla, whose shares gained more than 700% last year, will release quarterly and annual results. Apple’s quarterly profits will come after the market closes.

Full speed? Wall Street is waiting to see if Tesla will be able to continue its one-year profit streak. The U.S. electric vehicle maker posted better-than-expected annual vehicle deliveries earlier this month, as sales jumped rapidly in China over the past year.

Exceptional harvest: Apple’s results, meanwhile, will cover the first three full months since Apple released its 5G-enabled iPhone 12. Some analysts expect a record quarter in December after early sales data indicated strong demand for the new iPhone, especially in China, and a boost to the holiday season.

THURSDAY

Philippines records 4th quarter GDP

The last quarter of 2020 in the Philippines was marked not only by further easing of lockdown measures, but also by typhoons that damaged crops and infrastructure. President Rodrigo Duterte’s business team warned of a full-year GDP contraction of between 8.5% and 9.5%, the worst on record, ahead of Thursday’s quarterly GDP figures.

Samsung releases fourth quarter results

While Vice President Lee Jae-yong is in jail, Samsung Electronics will hold an earnings call on its fourth quarter results on Thursday. The world’s largest memory chip maker is on a cycle of expansion but faces a leadership risk now that Lee has been sentenced to two and a half years after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement.

FRIDAY

Hong Kong poised for second year of negative growth

Hong Kong is expected to post negative GDP growth for a second consecutive year on Friday, despite a modest recovery towards the end of 2020. The city government previously revised its GDP forecast to minus 6.1% , which would be the worst on record, as the pandemic and social distancing measures crippled much of the city’s economic activity.

ANA Quarterly Results

More pain is expected when ANA Holdings, operator of All Nippon Airways, releases third quarter results on Friday. With most international flights still stranded due to border restrictions, the airline was counting on domestic flights for a rebound. But the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Japan, along with a second state of emergency, is blurring the ANA’s path to recovery. The airline plans to minimize operating costs by using smaller planes for domestic flights.