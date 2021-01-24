Will Donald Trump seek refuge abroad? If so, will someone take it? John blumenthal





LOS ANGELES – Even if he has secretly forgiven himself, which may or may not be constitutional, Donald Trump will likely still face criminal charges in New York State, where lawyers have been salivating for years at the prospect of indicting him for something after he becomes a private citizen.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the remaining members of his battle-tired legal team abandoned ship rather than smearing their resumes further by defending a former president allegedly guilty of inciting sedition. Private citizen Trump may have to settle for less prestigious advice, a humiliating prospect for a man of his imaginary wealth and fictitious stature.

Rather than face the prospect of adding an orange jumpsuit to his wardrobe, Trump may opt for the only reasonable alternative – pack his bags and escape to a country without an extradition treaty with the United States.

Although 75 countries fall under the category of non-extradition, many may not welcome it on their shores. For starters, he may forget to move to any nation he once insulted with a term that implies a slang word for excrement.

After four years of rampaging China, Citizen Trump is unlikely to receive President Xi Jinping’s shrine. Forget Russia Vladimir Putin no longer needs a puppet who can’t even fix an election. As for the private North Korean citizen, Trump may think he and Kim Jong Un are best friends, but he may also suspect that Kim is mercurial and maybe crazy, so why take the risk of being forced to work in a paddy field to change the bump if it falls out of favor?

Setting up a home in Ukraine is a definite drawback, although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was once a comedian, might appreciate the irony.

Any country that is currently at war, like Afghanistan, Syria, or Yemen, is out of the question that a helmet would flatten the old presidential cap. Kuwait, Brunei and Libya would be removed from the list mainly for fashion reasons. Aside from Trump’s vocal contempt for Muslims, Melania, if she wished to accompany him (doubtful), or Ivanka (less doubtful) would not be caught dead with scarves or, God forbid, burqas, unless ‘they are not designed by Rodarte and cost $ 3000.

While Don Jr. is getting a boost from the hunt for endangered animals, South Sudan, Niger, Namibia, Togo, Botswana, and all other African countries without extradition treaties might not be too excited to admit an unrepentant poacher.

It’s hard to imagine Mr. Trump and his clan choosing to reside in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan or Azerbaijan. Not a good fit. Impossible to spell. His non-existent knowledge of geography is such that he might think Georgia (the one near the Black Sea) is in fact the state bordering South Carolina.

Even Pope Francis might not be able to find it in his heart to admit the Trumps, despite the Vatican’s non-extradition treaty status. You can’t get a decent cheeseburger in the Vatican, anyway, and Jared might find it weird, so forget it.

But all is not lost. There is one non-extraditional country that could do the trick, or at least come close enough to make the life of the Trump family bearable – Samoa. It looks like Hawaii, has beautiful beaches, and has several wonderful golf courses. Hairdressers abound and are generally skilled, although hairstyling for the former Presidential can be a challenge. In addition, our 45th president has so far not expressed his feelings towards the Polynesians, so he can pass the test of racial acceptability.

So have a safe trip to you and your clan, Private Citizen Trump! Send us a postcard, but don’t write, Weathers well, I wish you were here. No one I know intends to visit.

John Blumenthal was editor at Esquire and editor / columnist at Playboy. Her work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, (New York) Daily News, Chicago Sun-Times, and other publications. This was written for The Plain Dealer.

