Nawaz Sharif’s son challenges Imran Khan’s government to challenge corruption





London [UK]January 24 (ANI): In a turnaround on the corruption allegations of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his son Hussain Nawaz on Saturday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to show proof of corruption or illegality committed by the Sharif family in front of the UK or any other government in the world, Geo News reported.

Hussain said Sir Anthony Evan’s judgment in the Broadsheet LLC case against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a “good move” for the Sharif family as the judgment makes it clear that Broadsheet hired The Matrix Research Limited to investigate the assets of the Sharif family but found nothing illegal.

Nawaz and his families have been accused of bribery in property and cash hidden abroad.

Imran Khan has continuously targeted the founder of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on corruption allegations, as well as the alliance of 11 opposition parties – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to weaken the protest anti-government.

But now things have changed for Imran after the Broadsheet decision that came in favor of Nawaz and his families.

Hussain noted that foreign governments do not believe the “lies” told in the Pakistani media about Nawaz and his family.

On the other hand, Imran, who was the standard-bearer of a corruption-free Pakistan, was himself accused of illegal transactions in the foreign funding affair.

Further, Hussain claimed that ministers and friends of Imran were involved in the corruption for which evidence is available, adding that there was no accountability for them. Hussain gave the example of Faisal Vawda owning 19 undeclared properties in London, Geo News reported.

Mark Bezant and Yasir Dajani of FTI Consulting have been appointed by the Anti-Transplant Watchdog (NAB) to comment on the Stroz Friedberg (SF) forensic report on the Sharif family and issues arising from the team’s report. ‘joint investigation (JIT),’ explained Hussain.

Bezant was commissioned by the NAB to review and comment on SF’s report, so his testimony was limited to matters relating to the Sharif family, in particular the identification and valuation of the assets involved, Hussain alleged.

He added: “ The report led to the identification of 76 items in the JIT report that were considered potentially recoverable assets and a representative from NAB argued that four double counting items totaling $ 41 million had not taken into account, further claiming that the liabilities of owner companies, including mortgages, were not taken into account, Geo News reported.

The Isle of Man-based Broadsheet LLC was hired by the NAB under Musharraf’s regime to track down Pakistanis’ hidden assets in foreign countries. NAB signed an agreement with Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003.

The scandal has amply proved that Pakistan is rife with corruption. Instead of targeting the corrupt, it was used for political purposes and safe passage was given to corrupt people to escape accountability through the National Reconciliation Order (NRO). (ANI)

