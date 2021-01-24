From Tom Brady and the NFL to the WNBA and NASCAR, Trump still haunts professional sports





Tom Brady will face Aaron Rodgers in the 2021 NFC Championship game on Sunday. The world’s best quarterback (arguably) and low-key supporter of former President Donald Trump currently lives in Florida and has reportedly bought land in the same exclusive community from Miami than Ivanka Trump. Earlier this month, former Bradys coach Bill Belichick turned down the offer of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Trump. Trump may no longer reside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but his specter still haunts the world of professional sports.

Trump has long enjoyed support in the sports world, particularly in property suites and on the golf greens. Still, there is no doubt that overall it will not fail.

Indeed, Trump has long enjoyed support in the sports world, particularly in property suites and on golf greens. Still, there’s no doubt that overall, he won’t be missing much. Trump has changed and destabilized the sport just as he has changed and destabilized just about everything else, and there is an undeniable eagerness among leagues, leaders and most players to get back to normal business with a normal president. Although it is not always that simple.

Trump has always been involved in a variety of sports industries, from his golf courses to the former failed American Football League and membership in the WWE Hall of Fame. But with his move to the White House, everything in the sport has come to revolve around Trump, from kneeling NFL players to championship teams refusing to meet him at his Twitter war with Bubba Wallace and NASCAR. The United States’ national women’s soccer team has become American heroes as much for their open challenge to Trump as for their dominant performance in the World Cup.

Brady and Belichick, arguably the greatest quarterback-coaching duo in NFL history, will forever be of the MAGA brand, whether they deserve it or not. Trump was everywhere in sport during his four years in office. He sure made sure of that.

One way or another, all major American sports have been affected by Trump. What they do next will determine the lasting impact of this presidential interference.

MLB: There hasn’t been any scientific data on this, but it seems fair to assume that of all the major North American team sports, Major League Baseball has the most players who are Trump supporters. . (Some quietly support, like Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, and others less, like so-called Hall of Famer Curt Schilling. There was also a lot of support in the owners box.) Commissioner Rob Manfred met Trump at Trump Tower when he was still president-elect and he benefited from Trump’s controversial Save Americas Pastime Act.

But as Trumps’ fortunes began to wane, the league began to withdraw from him, and she was also angry at Trump Cuba’s policies and MLB’s membership in the Black Lives Matter movement last summer. made Trump ignore it altogether. (Later, the league also suspended all political donations to candidates or any party.)

NFL: The NFL has been constantly troubled by Trump, who has been relentlessly critical of attempts by players like Colin Kaepernick to call police brutality. In 2017, he said the owners should take b ——‘s sons off the pitch if they kneel down, consider the game boring and encourage his supporters to boycott the league entirely. The attention of presidents became so overwhelming that the league had a secret meeting with players and owners to find out how to deal with it, and him.

As Trump passed out over the summer, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said black lives count without ever counting with Kaepernick’s blackball leagues, of course, and that the 2020- season- 2021 was mainly able to avoid politics, which was Goodells’ dream from the start. Still, players and fans alike won’t soon forget Kapernick’s management of the leagues or his brief surrender to Trump.

U bum @ StephenCurry30 already said he wasn’t going! So, no invitation. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!

LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

NBA: Political activism has been growing in the NBA for years, remember when LeBron James called Trump U bum on Twitter? but it exploded in 2020 as the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the election led to an unprecedented crescendo of advocacy for social justice. The Milwaukee Bucks actually skipped a playoff game over the murder of Jacob Blake, and the James More Than a Vote organization became so powerful that its promotion of NBA arenas as early voting sites may have. helped swing elections in cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit. . (And given Fulton County’s high turnout, that may also have been decisive for the second round in Georgia.)

NBA political activism feels like a movement rather than a fad, and players like James have sworn they’re just getting started. There is no doubt that Trump has been a driving force behind this push.

WNBA: Perhaps no league has led the political discourse like the WNBA has done during Trump’s presidency, from Maya Moores’ incredible sabbatical to the release of Jonathan Irons and the fight for prison reform through the league dedicating its season to Breonna Taylor at the Atlanta Dream actively supporting the Reverend. Raphael Warnock on Senator Kelly Loeffler, the owner of the team. The WNBA has only become more powerful and influential because the league has enjoyed a rating hike this year and there is little reason it should slow down with Trump’s departure.

NASCAR: Crazy, but true: For several months last year, the best-selling NASCAR gear was Bubba Wallaces with Dark Lives. Wallace, the only top Black NASCAR driver, was at the center of the heartbreaking Confederate Trumps flag debacle last summer, and it led to the bizarre spectacle of NASCAR to the left of the President of the United States.

NASCAR is likely to back down somewhat now that Joe Biden is president, but the Confederate flag ban is here to stay. (It remains to be seen if this leads to a modernization of the sports fan base and to be fair, their cars have been turning in that direction for years.)

College Football: Even when booed everywhere else, Trump always had a friendly face in college football. Trump has become a staple of college football, primarily due to his political base in the South, although he has also claimed to have personally “brought back Big Ten football.” (He didn’t, and it didn’t help him win in the Rust Belt anyway.)

But the Trumps brand of politics, and in particular his willingness to ignore the pandemic, has been reflected by administrators and commissioners this coronavirus season, which was a mess from start to finish and could end up aging incredibly poorly. Even so, Trump still has his base here: You might never see Trump at another New York Yankees game, but at a Clemson game? It seems more likely.

The sports world is still getting tangled up in the pandemic, but dreams of a normal, steady, boring year in the not-so-distant future. With Trump gone, he can have one for a while anyway. As with the rest of the world, hell persists for years, whether someone likes it or not.

