Boris Johnson has new five-step plan to end Scottish independence

BORIS Johnson’s government has crafted a “five-step” plan to save the Union from collapse as 20 successive polls record majority support for Scottish independence.

And the official who queues to prevent Scots and Northern Irish people from leaving the UK is a veteran of the Vote Leave campaign – despite 62% of Scots and 56% of Northern Irish people voting to stay in the European Union.

Oliver Lewis, who was Lord Frost’s deputy on the Brexit negotiating team, is expected to take charge of the special unit.

Part of the team’s strategy, according to the Sunday Times, will seek to present a “warmer and more multicultural” image of the Tory government to the Scots, London sources claiming it would try to overturn the “vision of the waking left. According to which the Union is in a way a residue of empire.

The move comes as polls show most Scots now support independence, with the SNP repeatedly claiming the UK government is panicking over what to do to keep the UK united.

Details of the Union’s Policy Implementation Committee’s five-step program were reported this morning after its meeting last week.

He listed the five points:

Fight harshly in the Scottish elections rather than offering constitutional concessions in advance.

At the same time launch a campaign to persuade the Scots of the advantages of the Union.

Oppose a referendum and hope that will cause the SNP to fight among themselves over tactics.

Not to consider further decentralization later and only then as part of broader reforms across the UK.

Finally, if there is a referendum one day to control when and how to vote. A minister told the newspaper: “I don’t think there is a cabinet member who doesn’t realize how important this is.”

The first step will be to properly contest the election. “We will not give up without a fight,” said a top No 10 official.

The “high-end argument” put forward by ministers and unionists is designed to generate more heat towards the Union by overturning the “vision of the awakened left” that it is somehow a residue of empire.

The report says efforts will be made to present a more positive and multicultural image of the Conservative government and to point out that two of the top four jobs held by non-white ministers are more multicultural than France or Germany.

“The union will be sold as a forward-thinking vision on green issues and technology,” the newspaper reported.

He added: “More concretely, said insiders from London, it will be argued that the deployment of the vaccine in Scotland, using members of the British armed forces and the support of the British Treasury for employment, is proof of ‘valuable cooperation.

“The point is, Scottish nationalists want you to choose between the two countries, why wouldn’t you want to have both?” Said one of the attendees. “We must show, not say.”

Along with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Secretaries of State for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Union Committee last week brought together Ben Wallace, Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss, the ministers responsible for defense, business and commerce.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

The issues discussed recently include how to get the best possible deal for Scotch whiskey in trade deals and how to ensure Scotland benefits from the defense industrial strategy.

In an effort to strengthen the Union, London deliberately kept control of the money that was previously going to EU structural funds that paid for better roads in the Highlands rather than letting the Scottish government get the ‘money and credit, according to the report.

The UK government’s internal poll shows that when people are asked detailed questions they want a common currency, a welfare system and access to universities across the UK. “When you ask about the details, people are instinctively unionists,” said one of those who know the numbers.

Meanwhile, a four-country survey commissioned by The Sunday Times and based on separate polls in Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, found that the sense of British identity that once bound the country is disintegrating.

In Northern Ireland, a majority – 51% to 44% – want a referendum on the border within the next five years. And trade unionists have only a slim lead over those who want a united Ireland now – 47% to 42% – but 11% are undecided, enough to threaten the UK’s future.

The LucidTalk survey in Northern Ireland found that among people under the age of 45, supporters of Irish reunification outnumber those wishing to stay in the UK by 47% to 46%.

But polls show voters across the country expect Scotland to become independent within the next 10 years – with margins well above two-to-one in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. .

Northern Irish voters also believe there will be a united Ireland within 10 years with a 48 to 44 percent margin.

The Scottish poll, conducted by Panelbase, found that the SNP is on track for a huge landslide in the Scottish parliamentary elections scheduled for May – likely to be the trigger for yet another political crisis.

According to a forecast by Sir John Curtice, Britain’s leading electoral expert, the SNP will win seven more seats than in 2016.

Brexit and the coronavirus crisis also appear to be pulling Scottish voters away from union with England. Today’s poll shows 53% would vote to join the EU, a number that closely matches who would support independence.

