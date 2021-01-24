US says Taiwan support ‘rock solid’ like Chinese jets Buzz Island





US commitment to Taiwan is “rock solid,” the State Department said on Saturday evening, warning that China’s “attempts to intimidate” the island are a threat to regional peace . The comments are Washington’s first on relations with Taiwan since President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week, and came the same day Taipei reported that several Chinese planes and bombers flew into its air defense zone. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he “notes with concern the pattern of the PRC’s continued attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan” and “urges Beijing to cease military pressure, diplomatic and economic against Taiwan “. The statement added that Washington would continue to work on “deepening” ties with democratic Taiwan. Taiwan separated from China at the end of a civil war in 1949. Its 23 million inhabitants live under constant threat of invasion from the mainland, whose rulers regard the island as their territory and have swore to take it someday. Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing in Taipei, but remains the latter’s unofficial ally and most important military support. Beijing balks at any official contact with Taiwan and tries to keep the island diplomatically isolated. President Donald Trump embraced warmer ties with the island as he feuded with China over issues such as trade and national security.







The comments are the first Washington made on relations with Taiwan since President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week

AFP / Nicholas Kamm



Beijing called for a reset of US-China relations under Biden and on Thursday warned the United States to “treat Taiwan’s issues with caution and appropriately to avoid damaging US-China relations.” But the new US president is expected to remain tough on the superpower rival despite a softening of the diplomatic tone. Protecting Taiwan has become a rare bipartisan issue, especially as Chinese President Xi Jinping has stepped up threats against the island. Chinese planes made a record 380 forays into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone last year, and there are few signs of a change since Biden came to power. Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry said 13 People’s Liberation Army planes, including eight bombers and four jets, entered its defense zone on Saturday. In a tweet Sunday, the Taipei Foreign Ministry thanked the United States for its statement of support “in the face of continued coercion from Beijing.” There was no immediate response from Beijing on Sunday. In a subtle but symbolic move, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States was officially invited to Biden’s inauguration in what Taipei said was a precedent since Washington transferred recognition to Beijing in 1979. Saturday’s US statement said Washington would “continue to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defense capability.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos