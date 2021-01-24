Share BUMN role in finance sector and dream of MSME development in Indonesia





Opinion Sugeng Widiarto SE MM – Central Council of the Association of Researchers of Nahdlatul Ulama (ISNU). Illustration of the SOE ministry building. Photo: Fanny Kusumawardhani / kumparan During the announcement of Indonesia’s Maju cabinet, President Joko Widodo said this second leadership term will focus on human resource development through job creation and empowerment of micro, small and medium enterprises ( MSME). Speaking of employment in Indonesia, data from Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs in 2019 shows that 62 million or 99% of enterprises in Indonesia are MSMEs with labor absorption of 97%, this shows that the MSME sector has a very important role in the development of human resources and employment. Government policy for the five years of President Jokowi’s second term should focus on designing regulations that genuinely support the MSME sector and job creation. Map in detail the needs of MSME actors with an accurate database and translate them into solutions in the form of appropriate regulations, participatory processes of involving MSME actors with the help of stakeholders – community organizations that have bases will make it easier for the government to obtain material and contribution to decision-making. The complexity of the UMKM problem is also caused by the number of regulations that come into conflict between the center and the regions, with the omnibus law, it is hoped that there will be clarity on a regulatory door that regulates the needs upstream and in downstream of MSMEs in Indonesia. . As a first step, President Joko Widodo and the House of Representatives (DPR RI) are working on the reduction of two laws, namely the law on job creation and the law on the empowerment of MSMEs through the omnibus law. BUMN’s ministry is also making rapid progress in planning to synergize BUMN in the financial sector which will focus on MSMEs with the goals of efficiency, effectiveness, data synergy and easy and cheap access to capital. The BUMNs whose synergy is planned are PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani. The BUMN ministry’s move to synergize several BUMNs that will focus on MSME funding should be appreciated as a smart step, but of course it needs to go through in-depth study so that the goals of creating efficiency, Efficiency, data synergy and access to cheap capital for MSMEs can be achieved. In law number 19 year 2003, chapter 1, general provisions, article 1, point 1, what is meant by public enterprises (BUMN) is a commercial entity in which all or most of its capital is held by the ‘State through direct participation from separate state assets. . Following article 2, the aim and objective of the creation of BUMN are set out in point a) which reads as follows: to contribute to the development of the national economy in general and of State revenue in particular, and in point e) it reads as follows: actively participates in providing advice and assistance to economically weak entrepreneurs, cooperatives and society. Considering the aims and objectives of the creation of BUMN as set out in Law number 19 of 2003, ideally, the role and function of BUMN, in particular in the field of financial services and services, does not focus solely on state revenues, but are able to provide and accessible access for low, micro and ultra micro economy class entrepreneurs. This dual role which is not connected in commercial terms should allow to immediately obtain a solution by dividing the segmentation of BUMN in the financial services sector which is coordinated in a synergy of BUMN UMKM. Overlapping UMKM regulations The government divides the position and functions of SOEs in the financial sector into 2 (two) namely Bank Financial Institutions (LKB) and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (LKBB), BUMN Banking in Indonesia consisting of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk . (BMRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk. (BBNI), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk. (CSTC), PT Bank Tabungan Negara Tbk. (BBTN) while the BUMN LKBB consists of PT Danareksa, PT Pegadaian, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani and PT Bahana Indonesia Business Development. Government laws and regulations govern the roles and functions of the eight financial state-owned companies with different segments and work objectives, of course, so that they can optimize all levels of the company based on the size classifications of the companies as well as the capital requirements and financial services. The reality on the ground is that several state-owned banks which should focus on increasing corporate profits as state revenues through their business activities are in fact involved in financing programs for small and micro-businesses. companies that are less profitable in the financial sector. It is common knowledge that the financial activity of the ultra-micro and micro sectors is less attractive for banks, given the large number of clients in this sector, but the amount of credit granted by each client is relatively low, which has resulted in low costs and margins. The National Financial Inclusion Council (DNKI) 2018 survey, found that only 55.7% of adults have accounts at a formal financial institution, more than half of ultra-micro, micro and small and medium enterprises have not been served by the banking sector, it shows that there are still very many groups. Even the smallest businesses that use non-formal financial services are forced to resort to illegal financial services (usurers). This problem is not only caused by the limited range of banking services, but rather because the banking procedures and requirements are less straightforward and quite difficult for the smallest group of businesses to follow. It would be wise for government policy intervention to reach the lowest groups of companies to optimize the role of non-bank financial institutions that already have experience in this area, such as PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani, while To strengthen the capital, one can name a bank BUMN with features and characteristics, its services have similarities with both institutions. The overlap in the treatment of access to finance for MSMEs is one of the factors that have failed in government programs in the MSME sector. Out of the eight financial and banking services of BUMN, PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani have the most adequate institutional capacity, working culture and supporting infrastructure to focus on MSME development, of course with several improvements in terms of regulation and management of corporate governance. Redefinition of Ultra Micro and MSME In Law No. 20 of 2008 regarding micro, small and medium enterprises, the criteria for a micro enterprise is to have a net worth of not more than 50 million rupees, excluding land and buildings where the The company is located, and / or have annual sales of at most 300 million rupees. The term ultra-micro is not included in the law, so it has just appeared in the Regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) No. 95 of 2018 which assigns the Public Service Agency (BLU) of the Center of Government investment (PIP) of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia to implement a program with a linkage scheme with 3 (three) BUMN namely PT Pegadaian, PT PNM and PT BAV, although this is not explained in detail about the definition and criteria of ultra micro. Various definitions and criteria for ultra micro, micro, small and medium enterprises have also been published by the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, Taxation and Bank of Indonesia. Redefining the terms micro and ultra-micro is very important in determining the classification of capital needs and required services, this step will be a preliminary diagnostic tool for the government before determining a comprehensive regulation on MSME development, covering all ministries, agencies and local governments in accordance with political orientations, short, medium and long term president Joko Widodo. BUMN in the UMKM and Ultra Micro sector Taking into account all aspects including legal basis, history, portfolio, institutional set-up and ability to reach actors from MSMEs, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani are 3 state-owned enterprises that are right to focus on the MSME sector. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia is a bank with total assets of over 1300 trillion (period January to June 2020) and has branches and service unit offices spread across districts / cities and even all over Indonesia, PT Pegadaian with the power of a simple pawn service and very easy to access by the lowest business group, PT PNM with a market focused on small traders in traditional markets as well as a group of housewives, With healthy BUMN status and meeting several requirements to focus on MSME and ultra-micro development, the three BUMNs deserve to be encouraged to create data synergies, increasing efficiency and effectiveness as well that cheap and easy capital for ultra-micro, micro, small and medium enterprises in Indonesia. It is no less important that the form of synergy does not change the corporate culture, characteristics and legal status of the three public enterprises to be synergized, so it is not appropriate if the option raised is the ‘acquisition of one or two of the others, because the consequences that will result are in fact jobs, additional houses that make it more difficult to accelerate the initial targets and objectives according to our expectations.

