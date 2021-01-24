Turkey expected to receive second vaccine shipment from China soon





(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the second shipment of CoronaVac, the inactive vaccine produced by Sinovac, is expected to arrive in Turkey by the weekend, Trend reports citing the Daily Sabah. The shipment will be in addition to the 3 million doses sent to the country last month. A total of 10 million doses are expected to be transported to the country, which began mass vaccination on January 14. Health workers and the elderly staying in nursing homes, as well as those in their 90s and 80s, began receiving their first injections this week. As of Friday, more than 1.1 million people had been vaccinated. A second dose of the vaccine will be given to inoculated people 28 days after the first dose. Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers in Istanbul’s Skdar district, Erdoan, who was vaccinated on January 14 with several senior officials, said Ankara had received China’s approval for the second sending and that vaccinations would continue. Erdogan also answered questions about demands from restaurateurs looking to reopen their businesses. “We will discuss the matter at the next Cabinet meeting,” the president said. Restaurants and cafes were closed last November as the country tightened restrictions amid an increase in the number of cases. As the numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks, companies, which are only allowed to serve take-out and online orders, have sought a solution to the government’s growing financial woes. “There may be a relaxation of restrictions, but we still have concerns. Although (companies) promise to take all measures, this is not always the case. We now have a successful process (in terms of reducing the number of cases) and we do not want to reverse this trend, ”said the President. MENAFN24012021000187011040ID1101482452

