“ Electricity tariff increase due to highest circular debt on record ”





ISLAMABAD:

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday that the ruling government’s decision to increase the unit price of electricity by Rs 1.95 came in light of the fact that circular debt was at its highest. high level in the country’s history, claiming that the masses would be deprived of another Rs 200 billion because of the decision.

“We had left the circular debt at Rs 1.036 billion, which included the electricity losses and the bank loan, and now it has passed the Rs 2.4 trillion mark.” Said Ismail.

The comments of the former Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), made in a video message, came in response to the recent increase in electricity tariffs by the ruling government in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ).

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan raised electricity prices as soon as he took power in order to prevent the circular debt from increasing, ”he noted, adding that“ the prime minister claimed to have brought down the circular debt to zero “.

Also Read: Prime Minister Imran Defends Electricity Tariff Rise

Ismail said that “circular debt is increasing from 50 billion rupees to 60 billion rupees every month, with an annual increase of over 600 billion rupees”. He added that the main reason for the increase in debt was losses in the supply and distribution of electricity.

Losses, recoveries

“Likewise, bill collections are 88 percent, compared to an average of 93 percent during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government,” Ismail added.

According to the former finance minister, the government headed by Prime Minister Imran produced expensive electricity from expensive power plants and used diesel and fuel oil instead of LNG, the importation of which was delayed.

“Importing fuel oil only benefits a few people and a few pressure groups, but it hurts the masses,” he said, begging the government to “please stop this injustice. with the people ”.

Current capacity

On the one hand, the government is setting up new power plants, and on the other hand, it claims to have the capacity to generate additional electricity. “If it has the capacity to provide additional energy, why is it installing new power plants?” asked the former minister.

Read also: PM agrees to increase electricity tariffs

“So why don’t they grant requests for new connections totaling 3,000 megawatts if they have excess power.” He added that electricity production was low due to the deteriorating economy.

Gas supply to industries

Miftah said the government’s decision to cut off gas to power generation industries is strange. “This will put textiles and other industries in difficulty.” He said it was totally wrong to make people and industries pay the price of the delayed and expensive importation of gas and to appropriate [the government’s] ineligibility. “

“Over the past two and a half years, the government has done nothing but blame the PML-N government,” Miftah said, adding that “his bad faith intention is clear and visible” .

The former finance minister demanded that the government withdraw its increase in the electricity tariff, make reforms, overcome power losses and improve bill collection. “He must implement the Nepra Order of Merit and refrain from cutting off the gas supply to industries.

The recent hike

On January 21, the government announced an increase of Rs 1.95 in the electricity tariff, which it blamed on agreements made by the previous government with “bad intentions and corrupt practices”.

At a joint press conference with Planning Minister Asad Umar and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Power Tabish Gauhar, Energy Minister Omer Ayub Khan said the government last year paid a subsidy of 473 billion rupees to the electricity sector despite the economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said that this previous government intentionally installed power plants using imported fuel, causing a leak of $ 6.5 billion in foreign exchange. “The agreements signed by the previous government in the electricity sector were based on bad intentions and corrupt practices,” he told reporters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos