PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets ahead of Republic Day and says our focus is “ Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat ”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI Highlights PM Modi emphasizes ‘voice for the local’ when interacting with young people and artists participating in the Republic Day parade ‘Vocal for Local’ will gain more strength through ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ sentiment, PM says PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award winners on January 25 via video conference New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the “voice for the local” when interacting with young people and artists participating in the Republic Day parade. While interacting with the NCC cadets, PM Modi said: “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is our goal.” Speaking at a program organized for his interaction with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers participating in the Republic Day parade, the Prime Minister said: “ The Day Parade of the Republic bows before the great socio-cultural heritage and the strategic strength of the country. The Republic Day parade bows to the Constitution on which the world’s largest democracy operates. “ CCN cadets, who would participate in the parade, performed in the presence of PM Modi in New Delhi ahead of Republic Day. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Kiren Rijeju were also present at the event. The prime minister said India would not become self-sufficient just by saying it, but it would be achieved through the actions of young people. PM to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award winners PM Modi urged participants to come forward and raise awareness about the coronavirus vaccination in the country. “I ask you to come forward to help the country with the vaccination against Covid-19. You must provide the right information to the poor and to the general public. We must defeat any system spreading false information and rumors,” he said. -he declares. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award winners on January 25 at noon via video conference. The Indian government bestowed the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children of outstanding ability and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, school field and bravery. This year, 32 candidates from across the country, belonging to different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, were selected for the PMRBP-2021, the PMO said.







