The Trump presidency is now history. So how will it rank?, World News





In the race to the bottom for the title of America’s worst president, the same few sorry names appear at the end of almost every list, scurrying for last place. Theres Andrew Johnson, whose appalling behavior during reconstruction led to the first presidential impeachment. Theres Warren G. Harding, responsible for the Teapot Dome scandal. Theres miserable, hated Franklin Pierce; convicted, dead after 32 days, William Henry Harrison; and inevitably, James Buchanan, often considered the worst of all because of how he messed up the preparations for Civil War.

But as historians consider Donald Trump’s legacy, it appears even the woefully inadequate Buchanan has serious competition for the bottom spot.

Trump was the first president to be impeached twice and the first to incite a crowd to attempt to attack the Capitol and prevent his successor from becoming president, said Eric Rauchway, professor of history at the University of California at Davis. These are definitely going to be in the history books, and they’re not good.

I already think he’s the worst, said Ted Widmer, professor of history at New York City University, noting that as bad as Buchanan was and was very bad in fact, he didn’t. was not as aggressively bad as Trump.

Andrew Johnson and Nixon would be the other two in the worst category, and I think Trump beat them pretty easily too, he added. He invented a whole new category, a basement that no one knew existed.

The presidential ranking may be a water cooler exercise for historians, but it is also an official institutional pursuit. The Siena College Research Institute regularly compiles ranked lists of all U.S. presidents, based on the composite opinions of researchers. The same goes for C-SPAN.

Various polls periodically ask ordinary citizens to weigh in. And on Twitter last week, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes introduced the presidential ranking board game to his followers, asking them to list the five worst presidents of all time. (He ranked Trump as the second worst, just behind Johnson.)

Trump was a very controversial president, of course, and one of the confusing things about him was how two people could look at his behavior and make completely different assessments.

But not much more.

I would say that before the election it depended on our political outlook, with Tories applauding his tax cuts, deregulation policies and judicial appointments, said William Cooper Jr., professor emeritus of history at Louisiana State University. . But as of the election, I don’t see how anyone would think that Trump’s behavior was anything but reprehensible or that he didn’t completely destroy any legacy he left behind.

He cited Trump’s refusal to concede the election; its promotion of baseless conspiracy theories attacking the integrity of the vote; his untimely and self-promoting behavior in the second round of the Georgia Senate, which helped secure the victory of the two Democratic candidates; and his encouragement to the crowd that was stirred at the Capitol on January 6.

Even conservatives in Atlanta, where Cooper lives, had it with Trump, he said. He’s tared and plucked himself, and I think it’ll stain him for a long, long, long time.

Douglas Brinkley, professor of history at Rice University and a member of C-SPAN’s Presidential Historians Survey advisory board, said Trump was a bad president in almost every way.

I find him to be the worst president in the history of the United States, personally, said Brinkley, even worse than William Henry Harrison, who was only president for a month. You don’t want to be ranked below it.

Brinkley referred to Richard Nixon, the only president to resign in disgrace.

At least when Nixon left he put the country ahead of him at the last minute, Brinkley said. Now he looks like a statesman compared to Trump.

These are all hot takes, of course, the sound of Frank Sinatras My Way, the song played on Wednesday as Trump flew from Washington, has barely faded from our ears and it’s too early to know how the story goes. will judge. But things don’t bode well, said Don Levy, director of the Siena research institute.

In Siena’s latest poll, a year after the start of the Trump administration, Trump was ranked 42nd out of 44 presidents, less terrible than Buchanan and Johnson. In almost every category of integrity, intelligence, and congressional relations, for example, he has been rated at or near the lowest. (The exceptions: he was 25th to want to take risks and 10th to be lucky.)

Speaking in terms of this investigation, it would be surprising for Trump to be significantly rehabilitated, Levy said. If the opening paragraph of any discussion starts on impeachment twice, and the second sentence on coronavirus and the third on partisanship, this is going to be very difficult to overcome.

Sean Wilentz, professor of American history at Princeton University, has said Trump is the worst president in history, hands down.

He is in a whole different category in terms of damage to the Republic, Wilentz said, citing the radicalization of the Republican Party, the inept response to the pandemic and what he called the man’s brazen, almost psychedelic lie. .

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, whose latest book, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, examines how four presidents faced difficult times in history, said it normally takes a generation to assess a leader. But to the extent that a president’s legacy is determined by his ability to rise up to a crisis, Trump will be remembered for his failures: how badly he handled COVID-19, and how badly he handled COVID-19. behaved in a shameful manner after the elections.

History will look with grave disfavor on President Trump for the crisis he created, she said.

For his part, Rauchway said he believed Trump would crush the bottom five in the presidential rankings, but the last place itself was uncertain. I think he has fierce competition with Johnson, whom Rauchway personally considers the worst president of all.

If I were to predict where historiography would go, I think people should recognize that Trumpism’s nativism and white supremacy have deep roots in American history, Rauchway said. But Trump himself has put it to a new and clever purpose.

Robert Strauss, journalist and author of Worst. President. Ever., A Popular Buchanan Story, seemed reluctant to let the subject of his book relinquish its title.

I can review a litany of things Buchanan has done, he said. In the period between the election of Lincolns and the inauguration, that is, during the lame period of Buchanans presidency, he let seven states secede and said, there is nothing I can do about it. He also influenced the Dred Scott decision, the worst decision in Supreme Court history.

Of course, the difference was that Buchanan was a nice guy, Strauss said. He was the greatest party animal of the 19th century. He was kind to his nieces and nephews. What he was, was not a very good president.

While they considered Trumps record relative to that of other presidents, some historians have said he could have done things to save his reputation.

Had he presided over a competent response to COVID, he would have easily been re-elected, said Widmer of the City University of New York. And if he had responded gracefully to his loss, many people would have given him reluctant respect.

And yes, he added, Trump was worse than Buchanan.

Trump is a worse failure because he really wanted to be reelected, and he was rejected, Widmer said. Buchanan failed colossally, but at least he had the dignity not to show up again.

