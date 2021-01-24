Sabam Sirait appreciates President Jokowi’s approach to disaster response





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Senior politician Sabam Sirait appreciated the measures taken by the government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo to respond and find solutions to recent difficulties and disasters. “President Joko Widodo, who came to the scene of the disaster quickly and quickly, was very kind. A leader who acts quickly when a disaster strikes the population. Because in fact the president also comes from ordinary people, ”said a former member of the Supreme Advisory Council. (DPA). Contacted on Sunday (1/24/2021) afternoon. Sabam said he had known Joko Widodo for a long time, before becoming mayor of Solo. Also read: President Jokowi visits the governor’s office in West Sulawesi, which was destroyed by the earthquake Sabam was also one of the people who encouraged Joko Widodo to become Governor of DKI Jakarta and then to become President of the Republic of Indonesia. “I know this because I have known President Joko Widodo for a long time. His thoughts and actions have always been oriented towards the interests of the people as well as for the nation and the state,” said Sabam, who is involved in politics. since the days of Bung Karno. A former 7-term DPR member who had broken down during the New Order era, he also valued social groups, community organizations, non-governmental organizations and even elements of political parties who also helped ease the burden. “I am proud that mutual cooperation still lives on in the souls of the Indonesian people,” Sabam, who has been in politics since President Soekarno’s time, told President Joko Widodo. The author of the book “Politik Itu Suci” and the oldest member of the Indonesian MPR Sabam Sirait did not forget to express their sorrow and their condolences for the catastrophe which struck Indonesia at the beginning of 2021. “We convey our sorrow and condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to all the Indonesian people,” said the senator from the DKI Jakarta constituency. In the face of various trials and tribulations, Sabam invites all parties to continue to cooperate. This mutual cooperation is the strength of the Indonesian people in the face of all situations, including disasters and even colonialism in the past. “Let’s keep working together. Let’s spread empathy and take humanitarian action without having to look at the backwardness of ethnicity, religion and race. Let’s continue to unite for humanity,” Sabam said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos