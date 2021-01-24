Pakistan launches broadband in tribal areas





Prime Minister promises to restore normalcy and infrastructure in region long devastated by terrorism

[Islamabad] Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the launch of broadband broadband services in South Waziristan, a tribal district that had been recognized worldwide as a hub for terrorists and suicide bombers.

Khan, addressing a gathering of ancient tribals after he inaugurated a hospital in Maula Khan Sarai in the district last week, said: The launch of high-speed internet is in line with the development of South Waziristan , a region which has long suffered the most terrorism.

Pakistan’s tribal areas have suffered tremendously from militancy in the past, and it’s time to compensate them

After consultations with the Chief of the Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Chief of Inter-Service Intelligence, General Faiz Hameed, it was decided to launch Internet services to facilitate residents. [access to the web], in particular [for] students, like most educational institutions have started online courses, the prime minister continued.

Khan called young people the country's greatest asset, stressing that technical education would help them acquire the skills to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

Khan called young people the country’s greatest asset, stressing that technical education would help them acquire the skills to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

During his speech, the prime minister also said that South Waziristan has enormous potential for producing olives, adding that his government is working to spark an olive revolution by planting saplings to create jobs and income.

Our government will promote education in the region by building more schools and colleges [i.e., high schools] and universities, Khan said. He also inaugurated a project to extend Cadet College Wana.

South Waziristan, an Afghanistan border district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, formerly known as the North West Frontier Province, is one of the deadliest areas where the Pakistani military has fought militants linked to banned terrorist groups designated by the United States Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaida for more than a decade.

Internet facilities were suspended due to public order concerns in the tribal areas of Waziristan during a wave of militancy and the military operations that followed.

Students in tribal areas have long called for internet facilities to be restored, especially in light of the novel coronavirus, which is preventing them from taking online classes.

Tribal students were unable to access broadband services and suffered greatly. Tribal students were deprived of the internet in this modern age, which was beyond comprehension

In April 2020, thousands of students from across the tribal belt staged a series of protests demanding access to the internet.

Abdul Samad Khan Dawar, a tribal student rights activist, told The Media Line that tribal students could not benefit from broadband services and have suffered greatly. Tribal students were deprived of the Internet in this modern age, which was beyond comprehension.

Dawar was optimistic that after Imran Khan’s decision, tribal students will easily be able to continue their education.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority has instructed all mobile operators to immediately launch broadband services in South Waziristan.

The isolated and mountainous region, with its verdant valleys and natural springs, has an estimated population of 800,000 inhabitants. Sadly, terrorists have turned this earthly paradise into hell for its inhabitants for over a decade. Its capital, Wana, is approximately 335 miles southwest of the provincial capital, Peshawar.

Terrorists have systematically destroyed public institutions in South Waziristan, including hospitals and schools.

The Pakistani military, with the help of the civilian administration, has since made great strides in transforming the region into a civilized and terror-free region and restoring infrastructure.

The people of Waziristan have long been valiant fighters. The story goes that not even Alexander the Great was able to conquer the region.

The British Army launched several large operations against the tribes of Waziristan from the 18th century until 1947, when Pakistan gained independence. Due to the continued failure of the takeover of Waziristan, the British called the area door knocker Hells.

After the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, thousands of supporters of al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban crossed the border and established bases in northern and southern Waziristan.

These elements split into small groups and started attacking security forces across the border. They have also established suicide bombing training centers in remote areas.

Pakistani forces then suppressed these terrorists. Dozens of soldiers lost their lives, but the forces eventually wiped out the terrorists and destroyed their hiding places.

The Media Line spoke with analysts and officials about state initiatives to revive normalcy in the region.

It was pathetic that the government had not been able to provide internet in tribal areas over the past decade, when the Pakistani military declared most parts of the tribal areas purged of militants.

Rehmat Mehsud, a leading Rawalpindi-based analyst from Waziristan, told The Media Line that following long-standing demand from students in struggling tribal areas, and in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19 Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the unstable district of South Waziristan and announced the operationalization of broadband internet service.

However, it was pathetic that the government had not been able to provide internet in the tribal areas over the past decade, when the Pakistani military declared most parts of the tribal areas purged of militants, Mehsud added. .

The students’ demand for the provision of the Internet facility was legitimate, but on the other hand, there was concern that the Internet was being used by anti-state elements for their personal interests. Providing the internet to parts of the tribal areas was seen as a matter of security, he said.

Responding to a question from The Media Line, Mehsud said: “The internet service will not have an immediate impact on the literacy rate, but yes, in the long term it will increase educational activities in the region.

Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja, a leading Islamabad-based security analyst and former commander of troops in Waziristan, told The Media Line: The Prime Minister’s announcement is a welcome development.

The new generation of South Waziristan was frustrated, which was the natural result of the nearly two-decadalong war in which collateral damage was inflicted. The Khan’s decision will allow them to voice their frustrations, Raja noted.

Due to self-imposed tribal norms and feudalism, this region remained underdeveloped for decades, he continued. No effort was made to integrate these tribes into the national mainstream, which ultimately fostered poverty and illiteracy, as well as religious extremism. In the meantime, it has also strengthened activism, he added.

Keeping these facts in mind, the Pakistani military has launched a massive education campaign in the tribal belt because it is education that can bring positive and developing transformation in society, Raja said.

He added that Pakistani army engineers are committed to building roads, bridges, schools, basic health units and water supply systems to provide facilities for residents.

The Pakistani military has been successful in South Waziristan through a combination of fund-chartered infrastructure development work and excellent counterinsurgency operations that the Pakistani military has practically written the book about, Raja said.

Saeed Ullah Wazir, a senior administrative official based in Peshawer, told The Media Line that Waziristan has a soil rich in large fields of valuable minerals such as gold, copper, marble, etc. Unfortunately, due to decades of insurgency, it has been difficult for the administration to explore for these minerals, but with the support of the Pakistani military, camps are also being set up to search for oil and gas.

Waziristan soil is also the largest producer of pine nuts and, due to its huge production, Pakistan is said to be the second largest exporter of pine nuts after China, he said. Pakistani army fully supports local farmers [in efforts] to avoid a high percentage of wasted pine nuts and to promote better agriculture, cutting, roasting and processing.

To improve business activities and support farmers, an agricultural park has been established in the town of Wana. It was created with the help of the local administration and the security forces, he continued.

The agricultural park includes a state-of-the-art pine nut processing plant, a cold storage facility with a capacity of 1,000 tons, warehouses and 128 stores, Wazir said.

Due to the unavailability of internet services, traders faced real problems, but now the situation will improve. With online facilities, agricultural park business activities will bring new shared prosperity and development to South Waziristan

Tribal elder and prominent trader Haji Salman Khan Mehsud told The Media Line: The agricultural park offers much better facilities for local traders and exporters. Due to the unavailability of internet services, traders faced real problems, but now the situation will improve.

With online facilities, the business activities of agricultural parks will bring new shared prosperity and development to South Waziristan, he added.

During the period of the uprising, we suffered a lot. Our business collapsed, we were displaced. But now, after a decade, we are much safer than before, and this is only possible thanks to the well-coordinated efforts of the Pakistani military and the civilian administration, Mehsud said.

