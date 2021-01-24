PM Modi urges young people to defeat network of lies and rumors about COVID-19 vaccination with good information





Narendra Modi once again insisted on Vocal for Local, claiming that he would gain more strength through the feeling of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Indian scientists have done their duty in developing the COVID-19 vaccine and now we need to fill ours by beating through the right information all networks spreading lies and rumors. Speaking to NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers who would participate in the Republic Day parade, Mr. Modi said these organizations have always played their part in tough times. In the days of COVID, too, the work you do is commendable. When the government and administration needed it, you stepped forward as volunteers and provided help, he said. Whether it’s raising awareness about the Aarogya Setu app or the spread of the coronavirus infection, the work you have done is commendable, Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister said young people should now take a step forward to help the COVID-19 vaccination program by providing the right information to the people. Now you need to level up. Your reach is in all parts of society. I ask you to introduce yourself to help the country with the COVID-19 vaccination program. You have to deliver the right information about vaccines to the poor and the general public, Modi said. Indian scientists have done their duty in developing the coronavirus vaccine and now we need to complete ours. We have to defeat, with good information, any network spreading lies and rumors, Modi said. He also said that India would not become self-sufficient only if someone said so, but that this would be achieved through the actions of young people for whom they must be equipped with the necessary skills. India will not become aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) just by someone saying so, it will become so by the actions of young people like you. You will be able to do this better when you have the necessary skills, said Modi. Realizing the importance of this, the skills development ministry was formed when its government arrived in 2014 and more than 5.5 million crore youth have been trained for different skills so far, Modi said. As part of this skills development program, not only training is provided, but help is provided to find a job, the prime minister said. The aim is for young people in India to get new employment opportunities based on their skills, Modi said. He again insisted on Vocal for Local, saying that the sentiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat would gain strength.

