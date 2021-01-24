Don’t Think Anti-Trump Corporate Sedition Always Endangers America | Donald trump





Trump’s sudden switch to Biden is causing dizziness across Washington, including the so-called Fourth Branch of the government’s CEOs and their army of lobbyists.

Despite Bidens’ ambitious agenda, dozens of giant corporations said they would no longer donate to the 147 members of Congress who opposed Biden’s voter certification based on Trump’s lies about widespread fraud , which excludes most Republicans on the Hill.

After locking down the Trumps account, social media giants like Twitter and Facebook are monitoring the instigators of violence and hate, hampering Republican lawmakers trying to appeal to Trump voters.

As a result of measures like these, CEOs are being saluted and hailed as the guardians of democracy. The New York Times commends business leaders for their search for stability and national unity. Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, says: Our voice is considered more important than ever. A recent study by Edelman found that the public now trusts businesses more than nonprofits, government or the media.

For years, big business has attacked democracy with big bucks, stifling the voices of ordinary Americans

Leave me alone. For years, big business has beset democracy with big bucks, drowning out the voices and needs of ordinary Americans and fueling much of the anger and cynicism that opened the door for Trump in the first place.

Their assault was not as dramatic as the Trump thugs who stormed Capitol Hill, and it’s entirely legal though more damaging in the long run.

A study published a few years ago by two of the Americas’ most respected political scientists, Princeton Professor Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page of Northwestern, concluded that the preferences of the average American have only a tiny, almost nil and statistically insignificant on public policy. Instead, lawmakers respond almost exclusively to the financial interests of those with the greatest lobbying prowess and the deepest pockets to fund fundraising.

The government capture by big business infuriated average Americans whose paychecks went nowhere even as the stock market soared.

The populist movements that fueled both Bernie Sanders and Trump began during the 2008 financial crisis when Wall Street was bailed out and no big bank executive went to jail, although millions of ordinary people lost their jobs, their savings and their homes.

So now, in the wake of Trumps ‘calamitous exit and Bidens’ rise, should we believe that rulers care about democracy?

No one thought they were giving money to people who supported sedition, explained Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase and chairman of the Business Roundtable, referring to the disgraced Republicans.

Yet Dimon was a leader of the most insidious form of sedition. He spearheaded the corporate lobbying campaign for the Trump tax cut, deploying a vast treasure trove of corporate donations.

For more than a decade, Dimon pushed Wall Streets to accuse Wall Streets of opposing stricter banking regulations, opening bipartisan doors on Capitol Hill with generous freebies from the street. (Dimon calls himself a Democrat.)

When Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg shut down Trumps’ Facebook account, he said: You just can’t have a functioning democracy without a peaceful transition of power.

Where was Zuckerberg’s concern for a functioning democracy when he amplified Trump’s lies for four years?

After deleting Trumps’ Twitter account, Jack Dorsey expressed unease over the power of an individual or business over any part of the global public conversation.

Save me. Dorsey has fought all attempts to limit the power of Twitters to global conversation. He shut down Trump only after Democrats gained the presidency and control of the Senate.

If they were committed to democracy, CEOs would definitely stop giving corporate donations to all candidates

Look, I’m glad the CEOs are penalizing the 147 Republican Seditionists and big tech is starting to control social media content.

But don’t confuse these CEOs’ avowed concerns about democracy with democracy itself. They are not accountable to democracy. At the most, they are accountable to the big shareholders and institutional investors who do not give a fig as long as the profits keep rolling. These CEOs could turn around tomorrow.

If they were committed to democracy, CEOs would definitely cease corporate donations to all candidates, close their PACS, stop giving secret groups black money, and discourage donations from their leaders.

They stop placing ads in media that use disinformation as weapons, including Fox News, Infowars, Newsmax, and right-wing expert affiliate websites. The social media giants would start to act like publishers and take responsibility for what they promulgate.

If American businesses were serious about democracy, they would throw their weight behind the For the People Act, the first bills of the new Congress, providing public funding for elections among other reforms.

Don’t hold your breath.

Joe Biden intends to raise corporate taxes, raise the minimum wage, dismantle big tech and strengthen unions.

The fourth branch is already amassing a war chest for combat.

