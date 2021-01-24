Bambang Soesatyo: creating community immunity





Opinion of the President of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo



TRIBUNNEWS.COM Indonesia is finally starting to go through the process of achieving Community immunity (collective immunity) the threat of SARS-Cov-2, a variant of the Corona virus that causes infection with Covid-19. The process that will be sustainable began when President Joko Widodo and a number of groups were injected with the vaccine recently. When community immunity is achieved, it is the initial common asset that will enable society to restore all aspects of life. As everyone has experienced, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the common perception of the dynamics of life in the public sphere. Everything suddenly changes in such an extreme way because of the various social restrictions that must and must be implemented. There is no freedom in work and other productive activities. Even children and teens cannot study in schools and colleges. After ten months of being subjected to this social restriction, everyone would like to end the various social restrictions. Therefore, it becomes very important and strategic that all elements of society are determined and participate in the achievement of community immunity by receiving corona vaccine injection or vaccination. As a bet, community immunity for all Indonesians must be achieved, as SARS-CoV-2 will always exist in the life of every community even if the Corona vaccination has been carried out. After all, successfully achieving community immunity against the threat of SARS-CoV-2 will benefit all people and all ages. As President Jokowi has pointed out, achieving community immunity through vaccination will be a turning point in the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic since the start of 2020. Achieving community immunity will encourage the courage of people to restart all productive activities. Children and teens can go back to school or on campus. And, of course, there is room for economic recovery jobs that are still trapped in the recession. Vaccinating people to create community immunity in the country is practically a big job and it may not be easy. The target number of people who receive an injection of the corona vaccine is 181.5 million people, and per person should receive two injections. This means that you not only need a large number of health workers, but also a relatively long time. Not to mention the vaccine availability factor. To achieve community immunity, Indonesia needs 426 million doses of vaccine. This quantity has been ordered from four manufacturers in several countries. The government appears confident, which is why President Jokowi has encouraged all work units in the health sector to complete vaccinations before the end of 2021. When President Jokowi received the first injection of the Sinovac vaccine at the presidential palace on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, it was the first step in rebuilding hopes for resuming life dynamics. In the ten months since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Depok, West Java on March 2, 2020, life together was so bleak. And, due to the ignorance of this virus by the global community, many people seem to have given up hope. In fact, there is a saying “life will never be the same because of this pandemic”.







