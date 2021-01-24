Arizona GOP censors 3 party leaders who disagree with Trump





Arizona Republicans voted on Saturday to censor Cindy McCain and two prominent GOP members who found themselves cross with former President Donald Trump.

The censures of the widow of Senator John McCains, former Senator Jeff Flake and Governor Doug Ducey are only symbolic. But they show the party’s infantrymen are focused on building loyalty to Trump, even in the wake of an election that saw Arizona drift away from its staunchly Republican roots.

Party activists also re-elected controversial President Kelli Ward, who has been one of Trump’s most staunch supporters and one of the most prolific promoters of his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Arizona’s combative GOP concentration has delighted Trumps’ staunchest supporters and concerned Republican insiders who have seen the party lose ground in the suburbs as the influence of its traditional conservative establishment faded in favor. of Trump. A growing electorate of young Latinos and newcomers bringing their more liberal policies from home has further hurt the GOP.

Now is the time to choose Republicans. Are we going to be the Conservative Party? said Kirk Adams, former president of State House and chief of staff to Ducey. Or is it a party… true to one person?

It’s a question of Republican identity that party officials and activists face across the country after the Trumps 2020 defeat, and especially after a crowd of its supporters besieged the U.S. Capitol on January 6. .

Nowhere is the issue more acute than Arizona, where the GOP’s unwavering loyalty to Trump stands out even in a party that has been remade everywhere in the image of the former president.

Ward pursued relentlessly but unsuccessfully to overturn the election results. The party has used its social media accounts to urge its supporters to fight and possibly even die to support Trump’s false declarations of victory. Two of the four members of the Republican State Congress are accused of playing a role in organizing the January 6 rally which turned violent.

After dominating Arizona politics for decades, Republicans now find themselves on their heels in the highest state offices. President Joe Biden narrowly scored a victory here, becoming just the second Democrat in more than five decades to win the state. Back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2020 gave Democrats control of both seats in the US Senate for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Ward, a doctor and former state lawmaker who lost two Republican primaries for the US Senate, beat three challengers to win a second term.

In a brief interview, Ward acknowledged her disappointment at the top of the post, but said she and many other Republicans still questioned the results showing the victories of Biden and Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. Judges dismissed eight lawsuits challenging Arizonas’ election results.

Ward highlighted the GOP’s successes on the ballot, noting that Republicans have defied expectations in local races.

Ward said she was a Trump Republican who will always put America first, who believes in faith, family and freedom. The way forward for the GOP, she said, is to keep Trumps 74 million voters engaged.

Yes, I’ll be radical on these things because these are the things that keep this country great, Ward said. The people complaining are the ones who put us in this place where we are in Arizona, people who have been mamby pamby, lie down and allow the Democrats to walk everywhere.

Censors target some of Arizonas’ most prominent Republicans,

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden and became a powerful deputy for the Democrat after years of Trump’s attacks on her husband. After the vote, she wrote on Twitter that it was a great honor to be part of a group of Arizonans who have served our state and nation so well.

I will wear this as a badge of honor, she wrote.

Also after the vote, Flake tweeted a photo of himself with McCain and Ducey at Biden’s inauguration and wrote: Good company.

Flake was one of the few Republicans in Congress to openly criticize Trump for not embracing conservative values. He declined to run for re-election in 2018 and endorsed Biden in last year’s election.

If forgiving the behavior of presidents is necessary to stay in good graces with the Partys, I’m fine to be on the outs, Flake wrote on Twitter before and after the vote.

Ducey is being targeted for his restrictions on individuals and businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19. While not mentioned in the proposed censorship, he had a high-profile rift with the president when he signed Bidens’ certification of victory.

These resolutions are of no consequence and the people who support them have lost what little moral authority they once had, said Sara Mueller, Ducey’s political director.

Many mainstream conservatives are worried that Wards’ censorship and combative style is turning off swing voters and bill separators who handed Democrats their recent wins. But they say party decisions will only reflect the views of about 1,500 committed activists.

John McCain was censored by the state’s GOP in 2014 and comfortably won a Republican primary over Ward and a general election. The self-proclaimed maverick, best known for his drive to overthrow his party, had strained relations with the state party for much of his career, but was regularly re-elected by wide margins.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos