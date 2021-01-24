Latest News, Latest Updates January 24 Highlights

Politics
India and China will hold the 9th round of military-level talks today to resolve the current border standoff over the Real Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have been at an impasse since May last year amid disputes in border areas and have gradually increased the presence of troops in the region.
Here are the highlights for January 24:
4:00 p.m .: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a regional labor commissioner (Central) Madurai and a private person in an alleged corruption case of Rs. 30,000: CBI
2:52 p.m .: Two Ugandan nationals arrested and approximately 9.8 kg of heroin recovered from them at Delhi airport. This is one of the biggest drug detections in recent times at one of the country’s international airports. Further investigation underway: Delhi airport customs
2:24 p.m .: When I became a member of Parliament, I put in place a program for the marriage of girls from poor families so that it was not seen as a burden. When I became CM we wanted girls to be seen as a godsend, not a burden, that’s why we brought Ladli Laxmi Yojana: MP CM SS Chouhan on National Girls’ Day.
13:21: 28,000 samples were collected during the fifth Delhi serological survey. According to the results, more than 60% of the samples taken in a district showed antibodies. More than 50% of the samples in the rest of the districts contained antibodies to COVID-19, reports ANI.
12:23: The active cases of COVID-19 in India today stand at 1,84,408. The share of active cases in total positive cases fell further to 1.73%, according to the Union Health Ministry.
12:23: I have not come here to tell you what to do or tell you my Mann ki Baat, I have come here to listen to you, to understand your problems and try to solve them, says Rahul Gandhi of the Congress in Erode of Tamil Nadu.
11:39 am: To date, nearly 16 lakh (15.82201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination. India took just 6 days to deploy 1 million doses of the vaccine, according to the Department of Health and Family.
11:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum on January 28, via video conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the forum.
10:07 am: No positive cases of bird flu have been reported in the state at this time. So far, 4,353 samples, including wild birds in general and dead, have been sent to the laboratory. All precautionary measures are in place, says the Jharkhand livestock department.
10:06 am: India reports 14,849 new COVID-19 cases, 15,948 exits and 155 deaths in past 24 hours: Union Ministry of Health
Total number of cases: 1,06,54,533
Active cases: 1,84,408
Total rejections: 1,03,16,786
Number of deaths: 1,53,339
Total vaccinated: 15,82,201
#WATCH | “My claim is that Congress had Subhash Chandra Bose killed …. Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand up to his popularity,” BJP MK Sakshi Maharaj told Unnao yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gaJJ6Le4j6
ANI UP (@ANINewsUP)
January 24, 2021
9:00 am: Staff at all airports in the state are considered frontline workers of COVID19 and allowed for priority vaccination, the government of Karnataka says.
The circular on airport personnel considered to be frontline workers is withdrawn. Only staff covered as health workers or frontline workers as defined in the Centre’s instructions will only be included in the COVID19 vaccination list, he added.
8:45 am: Justin: The Narcotics Control Bureau carries out early morning raids on Mumbai’s Juhu in connection with the Chinku Pathan drug cartel.
8h00: Tamil Nadu records 586 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, 673 recoveries. The number of infections amounts to 8,34,171, the number of deaths 12,309. The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 4,984, according to the state’s health department.
7:58 am: The COVID-19 vaccine is 99% safe and it is important to get the vaccine. I believe everyone will show up for this in the next few days, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.
7:11 am: As a courtesy, granted to the next of kin of army and paramilitary personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs against Rs 10 lakhs, said the office of the chief minister of ‘Uttarakhand.
7:11 am: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits South Shetland Islands, US Geological Survey says
7:10 am: India and China will hold the 9th round of military-level deadlock talks along the LAC in eastern Ladakh today.
