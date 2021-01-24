The liberation of the forests of Kalimantan at the time of Jokowi reaches 427,952 hectares





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Campaign coordinator for the Indonesian Environment Forum ( Walhi) Edo Rakhman mentioned, Release or borrow a used surface Forest Kalimantan for commercial activities was still happening during the time of the administration of President Joko Widodo. He denied the statement of Presidential Office Head (KSP) Moeldoko, who said the government had not given new permits for oil palm plantations and mining. “It is not true that at the time Jokowi no release or use the loan forest area, “Edo told Kompas.com, Sunday (24/1/2021). Also Read: On South Kalimantan Flood, Moeldoko Says Government Does Not Sell Mining and Palm Oil Permits Based on data compiled by Walhi from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), the liberation of forest areas occurred in a number of provinces during the period 2014-2019. In Kalimantan, in 5 years, 418,750 hectares of forest have been freed for the opening of palm oil companies and 99 hectares for palm oil mills. Apart from these two products, the liberation of forest areas is carried out for a number of other purposes, such as airports, campuses, rubber, ports, construction of bauxite processing and refining plants. , printing of farmland, cattle ranching, terminals and warehouses. . The total area of ​​forests in Kalimantan released for these purposes is 427,952 hectares. Contacted separately, Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) coordinator Merah Johansyah said there were a total of 592 units of borrowing and use permits. Forest (IPPKH) throughout 2016-2020. Also read: Palace of claims, no sale of mining permits and palm oil, Walhi calls that there are still operations of environmental damage The data that Jatam obtained from the processing of the data of the information system on the use of loans Forest area (SIPPKH) on the website of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK) accessible to the public. “From 2016 to 2020, there are a total of 592 units of IPPKH or 241,613.25 hectares of area lending permits issued by the Minister to be used for non-forestry interests, including oil palm and l ‘mining,’ Merah said contacted. Kompas.com, Friday (22/1/2021). Also, from the data obtained as a whole, it was found that 1034 IPPKH units as of June 2020 are distributed in 34 provinces of Indonesia. Also Read: South Kalimantan Floods, Walhi: President Not Only Blames Rain, Calls On Mining Companies Also The total area of ​​land used reaches 499,655.57 hectares. “It’s almost twice the size of Bogor Regency,” he said. IPPKH is a permit for the use of forest areas granted by the ministerial office for non-forest interests, including oil palm and mining.

