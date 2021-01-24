The government will not recognize Israel and will not make amendments to the Khatam-e-Nabuwat law: Sheikh Rashid





Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that the PTI government was not going to recognize Israel or make any amendments to the Khatam-e-Nabuwat law.

At a press conference, he told PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) chairman Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman that although he (Maulana) remained chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Prime Minister Imran returned many more services for the Kashmir cause and rights. of the Kashmiris, and cited that the Prime Minister has actively and very clearly addressed this issue in all world forums, including the United Nations (UN) and called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mussolini on the issue of Cashmere.

Regarding the Broadsheet scandal, he said if Judge Azmat was not acceptable to them (the opposition parties) then they should say who was acceptable to them, lightly saying if they would accept Judge Iftikhar or Judge Qayyum.

Responding to a question, he said that the PML-Ns Khawaja Asif could have disclosed better that Shahbaz Sharif paid the US $ 750,000 to the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and also took this amount back from him through the Supreme Court. . Likewise, other properties worth US $ 85-100 million were being unearthed and anyone who commits corruption, he / she must be taken to task, he argued.

Read more: Will PDM present common candidates for Senate elections?

Sheikh Rashid said the opposition was in the politics of foreign funding and Prime Minister Imran Khan offered a public trial of it, as today is the era of camera politics (media) and the camera now says who was involved and who was not.

The federal interior minister said the government had decided to allow a long peaceful march / procession to the PDM, either before or after the senatorial elections, adding that the law would run its course if the opposition parties took it in hand.

When asked a question, he said that none of the allied governments were going to back down and that Insha Allah and the PTI would get an additional Punjab seat in the senatorial elections, saying it is the greatness of Imran Khan, which offers a secret ballot.

On another question, he said a committee on the Broadsheet affair was being formed and anyone involved would be held responsible, citing that the opposition had recently staged a protest against the alleged foreign funding. PTIs before the Election Commission of Pakistan, but they themselves need to be considered as the law assesses the issues in their entirety.

Read more: Anti-Israel PDM rally: will Imran Khan government recognize Israel?

Responding to a question from reporters, he said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman wasted nations’ time on issues related to Israel, Kashmir and Khatam-e-Nabuwat, and said no one in Pakistan could dare go against the national point of view on such delicate issues.

Asked about Bilawal Bhuttos’ announcement to avoid a long march / procession against the government, the Federal Minister pointed out that Bilawal Bhutto had come of age when he realized that such steps were in vain.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NADRA (National Database Registration Authority) were undergoing reform and strengthening, saying that a certain time to complete tasks. He also appreciated the services rendered by the Pakistan Rangers and the Coastal Guards.

Read more: We can’t recognize Israel: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Courtesy: APP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos