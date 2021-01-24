Arizona Republican censorship party leaders disagree with TrumpExBulletin





Arizona Republicans voted Saturday to censor Cindy McCain, widow of former Arizona Senator John McCain, and two senior GOP officials who found themselves at odds with former President Donald Trump. Ross D. Franklin / AP .

Arizona Republicans passed resolutions Saturday to censor three of the state’s most prominent party leaders who found themselves at odds with former President Donald Trump: Gov. Doug Ducey; former Senator Jeff Flake; and Cindy McCain, widow of longtime Senator John McCain.

The sweeping but mostly symbolic rebuke came at a meeting to determine how to move forward after the state went blue in November, narrowly giving current President Joe Biden his 11 electoral votes.

McCain and Flake, who both endorsed Biden as president, have been censored for their open opposition to Trump and for supporting globalist interests, according to GOP members.

In condemning Ducey, the party cited the governor’s decision to issue emergency ordinances during the pandemic which the committee said are unconstitutional and “restrict personal freedoms.”

Much of the meeting, held inside the Dream City Church in Phoenix, was largely a rally of encouragement for state Republicans who support the former president and his baseless allegations. electoral fraud.

State Republicans also re-elected party chairman Kelli Ward, a staunch Trump supporter who challenged the state’s election results in a lawsuit that was dismissed for insufficient evidence of fraud.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Ward called herself a “Trump Republican,” who “will always put America first, who believes in faith, family and freedom.”

“Yes, I will be radical on these things because these are the things that keep this country great,” she said.

Representative David Schweikert tried to rally Republicans to stop being discouraged by the election results and to continue voting in the next election. Before the pandemic struck, he said, conservative principles were working. “The poor were getting less and less poor. Prosperity was spreading, ”he said.

“The Democrats are doing all they can to erase the fact that we have delivered good things to the Americans; they have delivered darkness,” added Schweikert. “We can’t let them do it. We’re going to shine a light on them.”

Representative Paul Gosar spent much of his time arguing that various voting machines used in the November election were susceptible to hackers. Gosar was one of the Republicans who challenged the certification of electoral votes on Jan.6, moments before the U.S. Capitol was violated and overrun by Trump supporters.

Speakers also rejected the idea that silencing Donald Trump would stop the momentum of the 74 million Americans who voted for him. “We will not cede the battlefield to the Marxist totalitarians who want to destroy this country,” Representative Andy Biggs told the mostly unmasked crowd, who responded with loud applause. “They want to repeal your rights and destroy the Constitution of the United States. They want to take away your right to worship. They want to fight us and destroy us.”

Gosar and Biggs have both been criticized by liberal groups for their role in allegedly inciting the Capitol Riot.

Responding to the censorship, Governor Ducey’s political director, Sara Mueller, said in a statement: “These resolutions are of no consequence, and those who support them have lost what little moral authority they once had. “

Likewise, McCain was not impressed with the vote.

“It is a great honor to be part of a group of Arizonans who have served our state and nation so well … and who, like my late husband John, have been censored by AZGOP”, a- she wrote on Twitter. “I’ll wear this as a badge of honor.”

