Boris Johnsons Brexit Bill Comes In And It’s Insanely Steep | Brexit

ANDYou would have to have a heart of stone not to cry with laughter over some of those who suddenly complain about Brexit. It is a bit late for the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, those vigorous sponsors of the great experience with the prosperity of the United Kingdom, to complain of having been betrayed. I smiled to see Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who, who backs Leave, has joined the chorus of rock stars furious that post-Brexit visa rules will ruin their prospects for touring across the Channel. Mr. Daltrey will have to sing Wont Get Fooled Again for himself before moving on to Boris the Spider and I can’t explain.

It is particularly heartbreaking for the soul to watch the right-wing press discover that the cause it has been so loudly championing is not the nirvana it has sold to its readers. They were applauding as Boris Johnson blossomed the Brexit deal he made on Christmas Eve and proclaimed: It’s a cakeist treatise. The UK would have the sweet and eat it reaping many shiny new benefits from being outside the EU while enjoying the historic benefits of frictionless trade with its nearest neighbors.

Anyone who knows Mr Johnson and his occasional connection with the truth will have taken him with a heavy weight of salt. Consider the specialized topic of the prime ministers of the cake. Anyone trying to take a crème fraîche cake across the Channel is now doing so at the risk of having it impounded at customs because it’s a dairy product. A Dutch TV report, which has since gone viral, shows border officials confiscating sandwiches from motorists arriving in the Netherlands from the UK. A driver agrees to put the meat back in his sandwich, but pleads to be allowed to hang on to the bread. The border guard answers: No, everything will be confiscated. Welcome to Brexit, sir.

The comedic stories of travelers deprived of their snacks are the funniest side of an otherwise deadly serious story. The Bill for Mr. Johnsons Brexit is coming up and this bill is incredibly stiff. It is paid for by the Scottish and West Country fishing fleets which are stranded because they cannot export their catch. It is being paid as part of a downturn in activity at Welsh ports as the trade they used to run is diverted to France and Spain. He is paid in billions of pounds of transactions that disappear from the City of London, which may not be well liked by so many Britons but employs a million people because the deal was so worn out for the financial sector. It is paid for by automakers who shut down some production because they cannot get the parts across borders on time. It is paid in tons of British meat exports are rotting in European ports. He is paid for by many British companies, especially the type of smaller, exporting companies that the Tories still claim to love, which are overwhelmed by the heavy burdens and high costs of the small business the Prime Minister has rushed to the government. Parliament at the turn of the year.

The UK government is telling UK businesses the way to survive is to lay off UK workers and transfer their jobs to people across the Channel.

You will recall that was one of the Brexit signing promises that leaving the EU would be a liberating moment. A flamboyant free-trade Britain would thrive as wealth creators were freed from the stifling regulatory chains of Brussels. In fact, Brexit has imposed a heavy and costly new bureaucracy on exporters and importers. UK businesses have faced inflated regulations, customs declarations, conformity assessments, health certifications and rules of origin, VAT claims and shipping charges. As some ministers talk about cutting worker protection in the name of cutting red tape, a measure for which there is little demand even from employers, Brexit is trapping UK companies in the snakes of substance . I guess Jacob Rees-Mogg, who thinks fish unable to reach EU markets are happier knowing they are British, will argue that struggling UK exporters should be patriotic proud of being strangled by red, white and blue stripes.

Multinationals don’t complain so much because they are often reluctant to fight with the government and have the resources, personnel and facilities that make them better able to cope. The biggest burden of Brexit falls on small businesses, which collectively employ a lot of people, who trade with Europe. As my colleague Toby Helm reports in this journal, they are in severe pain. The post-Brexit world is so difficult for many that the government’s own trade experts are advising grieving British entrepreneurs to relocate some of their businesses outside the UK and to the EU. This has to be one of the biggest nonsense of Brexit. The UK government is telling UK businesses the way to survive is to lay off UK workers and transfer their jobs to people across the Channel.

Ministers like to insist that they have known nothing worse than start-up problems as exporters and importers embrace the most drastic change in the way we trade with our neighbors since Margaret Thatcher launched the creation of the single market more than 30 years ago. Certainly the snafus and border bottlenecks caused by faulty documentation can be alleviated over time as companies get used to dealing with so many new and complex procedures. But many of these issues are not temporary rites of passage in a brave new world, but ongoing responsibilities. A massive increase in border friction and all the expenses that go with it are the consequences of Mr Johnsons’ Brexit. The thicket of bureaucracy imposed on businesses means long-lasting and additional costs for their businesses. It doesn’t make them feel like they have boot problems. It is more like a root canal surgery performed without any benefit of anesthesia. This was a predictable and predicted outcome of the UK’s wrenching out of the single market and customs union. Think tanks, some politicians, some business leaders and some newspapers, including this one, have warned of the cost of employment and investment reduction consequences of erecting new trade barriers. But it’s fair to say that this issue has never been at the center of the arguments that have raged about Brexit. Adventure evangelists tended to dismiss business impacts as mere details compared to immigration levels or a sense of sovereignty. Others struggled to find ways to make technical issues matter to the public. Among many voters and politicians, the great benefits of being in the Single Market were taken for granted until they disappeared.

Some have understood that there would be a price to pay. One of them was Boris Johnson. He knew enough about the importance of this problem to lie about it. On Christmas Eve, as he hailed his deal with the EU as a fantastic new chapter in our island history, he claimed that there will be no non-tariff barriers to trade.

It was obviously wrong, even when he said it. His government accepts that businesses will collectively need to employ 50,000 additional customs brokers in a post-Brexit world. Industry figures suggest that less than a quarter of that number had been formed by the time Britain left the single market.

HMRC believes Brexit requires UK businesses to complete Additional 215m, often very complex, documents per year with an equivalent amount of additional paperwork also generated by EU counterparts. The cost of this alone to UK businesses is estimated to be around $ 7 billion a year. If you make exporting and importing more difficult and slower, while doing cross-border transactions much more expensive, then of course there will be less trade.

Faced with the heavy burden imposed by Brexit, some companies will stop exporting to the EU because they will no longer be able to find profit there. Other companies will move parts of their operations and, in some cases, all of their activities outside the UK into the EU. Investments, jobs and tax revenues that would have benefited the UK will go to EU countries in the future. This is already happening. Other businesses will simply find Brexit left them unsustainable. Overwhelmed by the new costs, they will go to the wall. This will especially be the case for those who were already struggling to survive because of the coronavirus crisis.

British business lost to European competitors. British entrepreneurs crushed. British jobs exported abroad. Welcome to Brexit.

Andrew Rawnsley is the Observer’s chief political commentator