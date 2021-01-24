‘Only a mother can order her son’: Read this farmer’s emotional appeal to PM Modi’s mother on agricultural laws





New Delhi: A protesting farmer in Punjab wrote a moving letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, asking her to convince her son to repeal the disputed agricultural laws. “I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you know, the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are forced to sleep on Delhi’s roads in this biting winter due to three dark laws. This included 90-95 year olds, children and women. The cold makes people sick. They are even martyred, which worries us all, ”Singh wrote. Read also – Budget 2021: tax tiles could remain unchanged, but salaried taxpayers will probably benefit from some relief this year Notably, the letter was written by a Harpreet Singh from Ferozepur district in Punjab. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have camped at several Delhi border points since November 28 last year, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Also Read – BJP and TMC Lock Horns on Jai Shri Ram Sings as Mamata Refuses to Address Netaji Event in Kolkata | Key points The farmer has sought to appeal to Prime Minister Heeraben Modi’s mother with emotion as he spoke of braving the harsh winters by staging a sit-in protest at the Delhi borders. This peaceful unrest along Delhi’s borders was caused by the three black laws which were passed on demand. from Adani, Ambani and other households, ”he wrote in Hindi. Also Read – Farmers Claim to Receive Nod for R-Day Tractor Rally as Delhi Police Says Talks Still Underway “I write this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. It can repeal the agricultural laws it has passed. I felt that you could refuse anyone except your mother, ”Singh said. “The whole country will thank you. Only a mother can order her son, ”he added. Enacted in September last year, the three laws were projected by the Center as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce across the country. However, protesting farmers expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the removal of the MSP safety cushion and the abolition of the mandi (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big business.







