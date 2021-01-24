Xi positions China as the world’s indispensable economy

A report on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s speech airs on a public screen in Hong Kong, China on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Now it’s Biden’s America, but who will it be in the world? Expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to answer this question unequivocally on Monday with his keynote during the first global virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. There is no doubt that managing relations with China will be both President Joe Biden’s most immediate and defining foreign policy challenge. It’s hard to imagine a more dramatic moment for Xi’s “special address”, following Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s second impeachment, and the Capitol uprising that sparked it. Whatever words Xi chooses, his message will be clear: this is China’s historic moment. With modifications for global listeners, it will echo the theme it delivered a few days ago at a gathering of provincial and ministerial officials at the Communist Party school. “The world is undergoing profound changes unprecedented in a century,” Xi said, marking the start of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. He said “the times and the situation” have turned in favor of China. “This is where our determination and our confidence come from.” In a relieved Washington this week, all eyes were on President Biden. He expressed his determination to heal and unify the United States, and he announced his bold move to free the US economy with a $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief program and infrastructure spending bills to to follow. Internationally, Biden will focus on rallying democratic partners and allies to counter China’s authoritarian gambits. Yet 2021 could be the year of Xi Jinping rather than Joe Biden. Chinese leader is capitalizing on his Communist Party’s centennial and China’s emergence as the first major economy to return to growth after Covid-19 to bolster his individual authority, tighten unparalleled party control and accelerate the rise Chinese power and increased global influence through new investments and trade deals.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet each other upon arrival at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. Alex Brandon | Swimming pool | Reuters

At the same time, Xi is setting the stage for the 20e Party Congress in the second half of 2022, which could formally seal his long-term tenure as China’s supreme leader. Along the way, he has crushed dissent and its rivals, reigning over the nation’s largest private companies starting with Jack Ma, and deploying digital and surveillance methods to assert control in a way he hopes will more. sustainable, efficient, productive and less violent. than that of Mao Tse-tung. The world won’t like everything it sees, but Chinese officials are comparing their economic resilience and political stability in 2020 with the dramatic dysfunctions of American democracy and the reality that the pathogen released by China has been managed much less effectively, and therefore much more damaging, in the United States. China propelled that rhetoric through this week’s announcement that the country achieved 2.3% GDP growth in 2020, far exceeding a expected US decline of 3.6%, European Union slowdown of 7.4% and global economy decline of 4.3%. For the very first time, China past the United States as Europe’s largest trading partner in the first eleven months of last year. The hardest part for President Biden is that China has taken a series of preventative measures through trade and investment deals that will complicate its efforts to revitalize Asian and European alliances and partnerships. These will be difficult to counter because of his Democratic Party’s reluctance to negotiate new trade deals and the rubbish of President Trump’s punitive tariffs and sanctions. Shortly after Biden’s election in November, China sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with 14 other Asian countries. Then in December, Beijing offered surprise concessions to break the negotiating deadlock and close an investment agreement with the European Union shortly before Biden’s inauguration.