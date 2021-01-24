Politics
Xi positions China as the world’s indispensable economy
A report on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s speech airs on a public screen in Hong Kong, China on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Now it’s Biden’s America, but who will it be in the world?
Expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to answer this question unequivocally on Monday with his keynote during the first global virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. There is no doubt that managing relations with China will be both President Joe Biden’s most immediate and defining foreign policy challenge.
It’s hard to imagine a more dramatic moment for Xi’s “special address”, following Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s second impeachment, and the Capitol uprising that sparked it.
Whatever words Xi chooses, his message will be clear: this is China’s historic moment. With modifications for global listeners, it will echo the theme it delivered a few days ago at a gathering of provincial and ministerial officials at the Communist Party school.
“The world is undergoing profound changes unprecedented in a century,” Xi said, marking the start of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. He said “the times and the situation” have turned in favor of China. “This is where our determination and our confidence come from.”
In a relieved Washington this week, all eyes were on President Biden. He expressed his determination to heal and unify the United States, and he announced his bold move to free the US economy with a $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief program and infrastructure spending bills to to follow. Internationally, Biden will focus on rallying democratic partners and allies to counter China’s authoritarian gambits.
Yet 2021 could be the year of Xi Jinping rather than Joe Biden. Chinese leader is capitalizing on his Communist Party’s centennial and China’s emergence as the first major economy to return to growth after Covid-19 to bolster his individual authority, tighten unparalleled party control and accelerate the rise Chinese power and increased global influence through new investments and trade deals.
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet each other upon arrival at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021.
Alex Brandon | Swimming pool | Reuters
At the same time, Xi is setting the stage for the 20e Party Congress in the second half of 2022, which could formally seal his long-term tenure as China’s supreme leader. Along the way, he has crushed dissent and its rivals, reigning over the nation’s largest private companies starting with Jack Ma, and deploying digital and surveillance methods to assert control in a way he hopes will more. sustainable, efficient, productive and less violent. than that of Mao Tse-tung.
The world won’t like everything it sees, but Chinese officials are comparing their economic resilience and political stability in 2020 with the dramatic dysfunctions of American democracy and the reality that the pathogen released by China has been managed much less effectively, and therefore much more damaging, in the United States.
China propelled that rhetoric through this week’s announcement that the country achieved 2.3% GDP growth in 2020, far exceeding a expected US decline of 3.6%, European Union slowdown of 7.4% and global economy decline of 4.3%. For the very first time, China past the United States as Europe’s largest trading partner in the first eleven months of last year.
The hardest part for President Biden is that China has taken a series of preventative measures through trade and investment deals that will complicate its efforts to revitalize Asian and European alliances and partnerships. These will be difficult to counter because of his Democratic Party’s reluctance to negotiate new trade deals and the rubbish of President Trump’s punitive tariffs and sanctions.
Shortly after Biden’s election in November, China sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with 14 other Asian countries. Then in December, Beijing offered surprise concessions to break the negotiating deadlock and close an investment agreement with the European Union shortly before Biden’s inauguration.
To make sure the importance of the deal is not overlooked, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a lunch for EU ambassadors rented this demonstration of Europe’s “strategic autonomy”.
President Xi even expressed interest by joining the Greater Value Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade liberalization pact between Canada and ten Asia-Pacific countries that the UK is asking to join. The United States continues to suffer from Trump’s withdrawal from the negotiations that created this deal in the early days of his presidency.
Xi’s underlying message: The United States may have been what former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called “the indispensable nation,” but China has now become the “indispensable economy.”
The opportunity for President Biden is that Xi can exaggerate his hand internationally through intimidation and at home through over-concentration of power. Its crackdown on private companies will make its economy less productive. And history is littered with examples showing that excessive authoritarianism is ultimately not sustainable.
The Biden administration’s approach to China’s challenge appears to be one of urgent patience, leading to the revitalization of the US economy and the prioritization of alliances and partnerships.
For more in-depth information, it’s worth reading the impressive recent body of job by Kurt Campbell, whom President Biden brought to the White House as his right-hand man on China and Asia issues. Campbell sees the need to meet the challenge of China as “a rare area susceptible to bipartisan consensus” that can be harnessed to move away from US decline.
With Foreign Affairs co-author Rush Doshi, Campbell wrote in December: “Meeting this challenge requires reinvesting in American competitiveness and innovation which are also essential to national renewal and working class prosperity. Policy makers should link these two agendas, not to amplify them. American concerns, but to make it clear that carrying out the country’s most important domestic tasks will also have salutary effects abroad. “
As Biden’s presidency enters its first 100 days, he cannot look away from President Xi’s efforts to capitalize on the anniversary of the Communist Party’s first 100 years in power. Biden faces a wide range of international challenges, but this competition will be the one that defines his place in history and whether democracy or authoritarianism will be the bottom-up system for the future.
Frederick Kempe is a bestselling author, award-winning journalist and CEO of the Atlantic Council, one of the United States’ most influential think tanks on world affairs. He worked at the Wall Street Journal for over 25 years as an overseas correspondent, deputy editor and senior editor of the newspaper’s European edition. His last book “Berlin 1961: Kennedy, Khrushchev, and the World’s Most Dangerous Place” was a New York Times bestseller and has been published in over a dozen languages. Follow him on twitter@FredKempeand ssubscribe hereat inflection points, his look every Saturday at the main stories and trends of the past week.
