Fate! After the Minister left the handover ceremony, Jokowi’s land certificate was withdrawn by BPN





Jakarta – Misfortune has happened to thousands of farmers in the Warungkiara sub-district, Sukabumi Regency, West Java because the land certificates issued by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi were withdrawn by the Sukabumi Regency National Land Agency (BPN). They screamed and then complained to the DPRD in Sukabumi. In fact, they got the land certificate from Agrarian Reform Object Land (Tora) program and with such a long struggle, which lasts about 20 years. In early February 2020, their hopes were fulfilled with the submission of 1,200 certificates for 1,507 farmers held in Pondok Modern Assalam, Sukaharja village, Warungkiara district. During the handover ceremony, previously scheduled by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo will hand it over directly. However, he had an obstacle, so he was represented by Sofyan Djalil, as Minister of Land Use Planning and Agriculture, accompanied by the Regent of Sukabumi, Marwan Hamami. However, after the Minister and Regent left the event, less than 30 minutes, the certificate was withdrawn by the Sukabumi Regency BPN on the grounds that it was not completed, said the Chairman of the Warungkiara Farmers Forum, Puloh Saepul Anwar at a hearing with Commission I DPRD Sukabumi Regency. Because they believed, Puloh continued, the farmers returned it. But unfortunately, so far the certificate has not been issued. Although he admitted to visiting BPN on several occasions and sending letters, the certificate was never granted. The last reason we accepted was that there had to be a regent regulation. In our opinion, this is strange, because in the above regulations there is no mention of it. What’s wrong with BPN, he added. Through the audience, he hopes that the DPRD of Sukabumi Regency will step in and present the BPN to provide an explanation regarding the holding and non-return of farmers’ certificates. We ask BPN and the Spatial Planning Office to be present at the next meeting. If there was also no clarity, we would occupy the BPN desk and report directly to the president, he concluded. Meanwhile, Commission I DPRD Chairman Sukabumi Regency Faozi admitted that the problems in Warungkiara district were new ones. He also promised to help the farmers so that the certificates to which they were entitled are granted immediately. This is a new problem in our opinion. There is a certificate which is a government program, in this case Pak Jokowi is withdrawn by an institution in his region. Really too much. We will organize another meeting to follow up on the results of this meeting by presenting BPN and the Land Use Planning Office as our partners, he concluded. []







