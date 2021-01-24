PM Modi says UP plays an important role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat -ANI





New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Calling Uttar Pradesh the sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the state plays an important role in building ‘an Atmanirbhar Bharat of today.

While greeting the people on the occasion of the State Day of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Warm greetings to all the inhabitants of the state on the occasion of the founding of the Uttar Pradesh. This state is a sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, plays an important role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat today. I wish this state to continue to reach new heights leading to full development ”(roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister Amit Shah also expressed his wishes and said that the duo of PM Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath are continuously working for the overall development of the state.

“Wishing all brothers and sisters in the state on the founding day of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji are constantly working to preserve this sacred land of culture, spirituality and religion and for the development, well-being of Uttar Pradesh and its people ” , Shah tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also promoted his idea of ​​the “new Uttar Pradesh”.

In a tweet, Adityanath said: “Many congratulations to the state’s 24 million citizens on ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’. Come on, let’s all start this new ‘New Uttar Pradesh development journey. ‘. Jai Bharat-Jai Uttar Pradesh! “

In December 2017, Yogi Adityanath’s government decided to hold Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 for the first time since the state was established in 1950. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







