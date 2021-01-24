European investment initiative with China

Authors: Shiro Armstrong and Evgeniia Shannon, ANU

On December 30, 2020, the 27 EU Member States accepted the Comprehensive investment agreement (CAI) with China after seven years of negotiations. The deal is expected to provide new market opportunities and new protections for European investors in China and spur reforms in China. China and Europe stand to benefit from better access to capital, while technology, market links and competition provide impetus for growth. Chinese investors are likely to find more certainty in Europe, as much of the industrial world becomes increasingly restrictive on Chinese investment.

This agreement shows this commitment to liberalization of investments and services and the protection of Western companies in China is possible beyond China’s WTO obligations. It also shows that China can commit to upholding disciplines on state-owned enterprises, subsidy transparency, and labor and environmental standards that many previously believed to be non-parties to the negotiation.

As part of the CAI, European investors no longer have to create joint ventures to invest in certain Chinese industries, although they may still choose to do so. China has agreed to open access to investment in European manufacturing of electric cars, chemicals, telecommunications equipment and healthcare equipment with most-favored-nation treatment and national treatment obligations . For investment in services, China removed certain capital caps and minimum capital requirements and lifted previous investment bans. China has also consolidated its current market access in various sectors, including cloud, financial and environmental services, private health care, international shipping, and air transport-related services. European companies also have access to China’s standardization bodies.

This agreement follows up on China’s reform and liberalization commitments under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which brings together ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. in the world’s largest trade deal. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also expressed interest in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would require fundamental reform of state-owned enterprises for any chance of membership.

The CAI is presented in the Western media as a China’s strategic victory on a naive and desperate Europe in the perspective of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Bidens. European leaders, critics say, are Limit options for Biden administration and give too many concessions to China with little hope that it will honor its commitments.

Confidence in China is at an all-time low in many Western countries after its recent trade sanctions against Australia. China’s scale combined with its economic governance structures put pressure on the global trading system.

The Chinese economy is already larger than the United States in terms of purchasing power and is rapidly approaching the market exchange rate. China’s new growth momentum is a testament to how China has handled COVID-19 nationally.

The great powers tend to act outside their conventional commitments in defiance of international rules when it suits them. All of East Asia and Europe locking China into rules and entangling it in international markets through RCEP and CAI dramatically increases the costs of China’s unilateral behavior that violates these agreements. China’s record in honoring commitments is comparable to that of other great powers, even in the face of unilateral sanctions by the United States.

International markets and rules are blind to national political and economic systems. What matters are tangible commitments and their implementation, which have real consequences for rule breakers, whether through agreed sanctions or sub-optimal market outcomes. The CAI includes interstate dispute resolution and an oversight mechanism to raise ongoing issues prior to any litigation. The two sides will seek to elevate current dispute settlement to dispute settlement and new investment protections within two years.

The CAI is a positive development that could seriously damage reputation if China does not honor it. This is not a geopolitical blind economic deal. Size matters, but no country is big enough in a multipolar world to unilaterally set global conditions and impose its will.

The unilateral US sanctions on Chinese trade have affected suppliers and consumers around the world. Suddenly, many companies and countries had to extract Chinese-branded parts, components and software from their telecommunications systems, manufacturers and supply chains, or face US sanctions. But alongside these unilateral sanctions, US companies have gained special access and protections in the Chinese market through a managed trade deal and access for their investors, which has put European, Japanese and European competitors at a disadvantage. other. The CAI is leveling the playing field for European companies competing with American companies in China.

The European Union generally includes labor and environmental standards and human rights obligations in its agreements, with the aim of improving standards through negotiation. Sometimes these provisions erode the comparative advantage of developing countries. One problem in the CAI negotiations was political pressure around forced labor in China and the treatment of Uyghurs. European leaders would be naive to think that an investment treaty would resolve a sensitive domestic issue of this magnitude. Instead, EU members should find a way to present a united front and keep realistic pressure on China separate from the investment deal that can help boost post-COVID-19 economic recovery. in Europe.

More will be known about the CAI as it passes the European Parliament for ratification and all the details of the agreement become clear.

A jaded UK facing its messy divorce from Europe joins the US and some of its allies who want a united front against China with global terms of engagement set by the US. Countries must navigate the strategic rivalry between the United States and China, and the CAI makes it clear that Europe will not sit quietly on the sidelines without pursuing its own strategic interests in this fight.

Shiro Armstrong is Director of the Office of East Asian Economic Research at the Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University.

Evgeniia Shannon is a graduate student at Australian National University and a former staff member of the WTO Secretariat in Geneva.