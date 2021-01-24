Biden News Live: Latest updates today as Boris Johnson presses for trade deal





What are the top priorities for Biden’s first 100 days? Joe Biden has been urged to fight Republican efforts to delay his new agenda, after a wave of policies and executive orders in the early days of his administration. Senator Elizabeth Warren said the new administration should try to work with colleagues across the way, but should not be afraid to push forward key policies that do not enjoy bipartisan support. Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, Mr Biden’s senior medical adviser for Covid-19, spoke of the difficulties of working with Donald Trump. Key points Show last update

1611501295 Ambitious Bidens vaccination plan, insists chief of staff Joe Bidens’ goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days in office is ambitious, but it is not the administration’s end goal, said Ron Klain, chief of staff at the White House, at NBC. Meet the press. One hundred million shots is a bold and ambitious goal, but we must continue after that, ”he said. “It’s our first goal, it’s not our end goal, it’s not the end point, it’s just a metric that the American people can watch and measure how we’re doing. We need more vaccines, we need more vaccinators, we need more vaccination sites. And in the Biden administration, we are tackling all three. We’re going to create these federal immunization centers to make sure that in states that don’t have enough immunization sites, we fill those gaps. Were going to work closely with manufacturers to speed up production. Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 3:14 PM 1611499207 The Trump administration did not have a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine put in place by the Trump administration as the virus raged in the final months of their tenure, Joe Biden’s chief of staff said on Sunday, Ron Klain. “The process of distributing the vaccine, especially outside of nursing homes and hospitals in the community at large, was not really there when we got to the White House,” Klain told NBC. Meet the press. Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 2:40 PM 1611497806 New Georgia Senators Carry John Lewis Influence With Them Six months after his death, the late civil rights leader and longtime Georgian congressman John Lewis will retain a palpable influence in Congress: States, two new US Democratic senators, friends and admirers, promise to carry on his legacy. Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 2:16 PM 1611496169 US to work with Israel on deals with UAE and Bahrain The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country’s regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart on Sunday, according to a statement released on Sunday. “They discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership over the coming months, including building on the success of Israel’s normalization agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco,” according to a statement on the Mr. Sullivan’s call on Saturday with Meir Ben Shabbat. Sullivan also issued an invitation to enter into a short-term strategic dialogue, the statement said. Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 1:49 PM 1611494688 Putin ready for dialogue if the United States wants it Russia is ready to start a dialogue with the new Biden administration in which differences are expected to be expressed, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Vladimir Putin would respond in kind to America’s willingness to speak. Relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest since the end of the Cold War, with both sides at odds over Russia’s role in Ukraine and allegations of its interference in the US elections. The United States also on Saturday called on Russian authorities to release protesters and journalists detained during protests in support of critical Kremlin detainee Alexei Navalny, and condemned what it called “hard tactics” used against them. “Of course, we count on the success of the establishment of a dialogue”, declared the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, quoted on television by the press agency Interfax. “It will be the dialogue where, of course, it will be necessary to state more the differences, the points of difference. But at the same time, a dialogue is a possibility of finding rational cores, the small parts where our relations are. , he said. “And if the current US administration is ready for such an approach, I have no doubt that our president will respond in kind.” Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 1:24 PM 1611493394 Why Bidens’ immigration plan may be risky for Democrats President Joe Biden faces the political risk associated with great ambition. As one of his first acts, Biden last week proposed a sweeping immigration overhaul that would pave the way for US citizenship for the roughly 11 million people who are in the United States illegally. At the best of times, it would be difficult to enact such a wide range of laws. But in a tightly divided Congress, that might be impossible. Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 1:03 PM 1611492045 Johnson and Biden bound by the love of trains Boris Johnson and Joe Biden are said to have bonded for the love of trains during their phone call on Saturday night. the Telegraph reported that Mr Biden, nicknamed Amtrak Joe, spoke with the British Prime Minister about his penchant for train travel. Tom Batchelor24 January 2021 12:40 1611490326 Fauci says pressure from Trump had a chilling effect on White House coronavirus scientists Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks about his experiences as a scientist under the Donald Trump administration, calling the president’s lobbying campaigns chilling. Dr Fauci appeared on MSNBC Rachel Maddow’s Show and recalled scientists working with the White House who felt they couldn’t tell the truth because Mr. Trump and his officials wanted to project a picture of the pandemic suggesting everything was under control and improving. Tom Batchelor24 January 2021 12:12 1611489348 Warren says Biden must be ready to fight Republicans to adopt an agenda Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren urged Joe Biden to work with his fellow Republicans to implement his agenda, but not at any cost. It’s important that Democrats deliver for America, ”Ms. Warren said The Washington Post. “If the best way to do this is to do it in a way that appeals to Republicans, I am all for it. But if Republicans want to cut down to the point of not delivering what needs to be done, we have to be prepared to fight them. Our job is to serve the American people. Tom BatchelorJanuary 24, 2021 11:55 1611488408 Non-violent rioters on Capitol Hill cannot be charged Rioters who stormed the Capitol building may not face criminal charges if they did not act violently, according to a report. Federal law enforcement officials are said to be discussing not filing a lawsuit against part of the pro-Trump mob to prevent hundreds of cases from overwhelming the court system. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has indicted a Texas man who allegedly threatened to assassinate Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Tom Batchelor24 January 2021 11:40

