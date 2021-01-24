Only a mother can pull her son’s ear out and order him: farmer writes to PM Modi’s mother about agricultural laws





PM Modi with his mother | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: A farmer in Ferozepur district in Punjab wrote a moving letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben Modi, asking her to ask her son to abolish three farm laws that sparked a widespread protest across the country. In a letter to PM Modi’s mother, Harpreet Singh said, “I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you know, the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are forced to sleep on the roads of Delhi in this freezing winter due to three black laws. This included 90-95 year olds, children and women. The cold makes people sick. They are even martyred, which concerns us all. Singh, who protested against farm laws for months with several other farmers, was arrested in Simla a few days ago for staging an unauthorized protest. He was released on bail after being detained for a day. The farmer also appealed to Hiraben, nearly 100, to convince his son to repeal the laws by pulling his ear. “This unrest at the Delhi borders is being held peacefully against the three black laws which were passed by the government at the behest of Adani, Ambani and other corporate households. Farmers are upset and disappointed with these laws and care about their children. The country’s farmers do not want amendments to these laws but want them repealed, ”he said in the letter written in Hindi. ‘You can refuse anyone except your mother’ Singh is among thousands of farmers who fought against new laws enacted in September last year. Farmers’ unions and the Center have held several rounds of talks to resolve the deadlock on the laws, but have failed to deliver concrete results so far. “I write this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country, he can withdraw the agricultural laws he passed. I think a person can refuse anyone except their mother because in our country the mother is considered a god. Your son, PM Modi will never refuse your request, ”Singh wrote in the letter. “I hope your son will listen to you and repeal these black laws. The whole country will thank you. A mother can command her son by pulling his ear. If these three laws are repealed, then it would be the victory of the whole country and no one will be defeated, ”he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos