Babul Supriyo shares ‘special’ photo with PM Modi, CM Mamata & Guv, says ‘no pun intended’





There were celebrations and controversies as the well-known names of the political fraternity converged in Calcutta to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday on the occasion of his 125th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, who are political rivals, coming on the same platform have become a topic of discussion. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Babul Supriyo managed to get into the same framework with the two former leaders and the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar, and a expressed his joy about it. READ: As West Bengal allows 100% capacity in theaters, Babul Supriyo scans CM Mamata Babul Supriyo’s ‘Precious Moment’ with PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee Babul Supriyo took to Twitter to share a photo where he stood with Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to his right. Standing behind them and above a few steps stood Mamata Banerjee who appeared to show a contrasting expression at the Prime Minister greeting the audience. Supriyo clarified that he didn’t intend to “punish” or “sarcasm” with the photo setting. The singer-politician called it a “precious” and “special” moment of the “Honble PM, Honble Governor & the Honble CM in one frame”. The message came amid Supriyo targeting the CM on decisions such as allowing 100% occupation in theaters and claiming “ free vaccine. ” READ: Babul Supriyo slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘free vaccine’ claiming ‘absurd’ Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Netaji at the Victorial Memorial to mark Parakram Divas in honor of the freedom fighters. He issued a postage stamp in memory of Bose and congratulated him, explaining how the leader would have reacted if he had seen India become the strong country he wanted to see. The event, however, led to controversy and Mamata Banerjee refused to address the crowd after being greeted with chants of “ Jai Shri Ram ” before heading to the stage. READ: IN PICS | PM Modi leads Parakram Diwas celebrations at Victoria Memorial, Netaji honored READ: ‘India strong in Netaji’s footsteps, from LOC to LAC’: PM Modi







