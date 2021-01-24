Turkey hopes Mediterranean negotiations can calm rough waters with EU, world news and top

BRUSSELS / ANKARA (REUTERS) – After a five-year hiatus marked by grievances over their rival claims to Mediterranean waters, Turkey resumes talks with Greece on Monday January 25 in the first test of its hopes of reversing the deterioration relations with the European Union.

While diplomats say rebuilding confidence will be hard work, talks follow Turkey’s decision to halt its search for gas in the disputed waters, which has angered Greece and Cyprus and ‘a cooling of the rhetoric around Ankara’s broader disputes with the EU.

They could also pave the way for an imminent visit to Turkey by EU leaders.

Both sides say there is political will to improve relations, but after years of resentment over refugees, human rights, maritime claims, military interventions by Turkey and the he divided island of Cyprus, the rapprochement appears to be a distant prospect.

Expressing cautious optimism, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Reuters he saw a “window of opportunity” but that Ankara should “abandon this line of confrontation” and seek the dialogue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused the bloc of “strategic blindness” to Turkey, told EU ambassadors in Ankara this month that he was ready to improve relations.

Diplomats say it will take more than a change of tone and the withdrawal of the Turkish study vessel from disputed waters to silence calls by some EU states for sanctions against Ankara, which EU leaders will discuss in March.

“I don’t see any great reconciliation to get us off the path we are following. It will require a meaningful gesture from Turkey,” a diplomat said in Brussels, adding that there was no reason to be optimistic.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels this week on a mission to maintain what he called “the positive atmosphere” between Ankara and the EU, said on Friday talks on Cyprus would be held in New York in the next two months.

Economic damage

Mr Erdogan’s effort to build bridges with Turkey’s main trading partner comes as his government grapples with an economic slowdown.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has been the main brake on growth, international tensions have also weighed on the economy.

Opening a new economic path in November, Erdogan also pledged reforms to the Turkish judicial system after repeated criticism from Western allies who claim the rule of law has eroded in Turkey after an attempted coup in 2016 and the crackdown that followed.

Turkey has ignored several decisions of the European Court of Human Rights calling for the release of the country’s main detainees, Kurdish politician Selahettin Demirtas and businessman Osman Kavala.

Mr Erdogan has not yet specified what measures will be taken, but has ruled out the release of the two men.

“The extent to which Turkey will be able to meet its expectations of the EU without taking any (reform) measures is questionable,” said Sinan Ulgen, former Turkish diplomat and director of the Center. Istanbul-based economic and foreign policy studies.

Better ties with Europe may also depend in part on Ankara’s ability to resolve disputes with the new US administration, after Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey last month for its purchase of Russian defense systems.

A day before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, new Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would consider whether new sanctions were necessary and accused NATO partner Turkey of not acting as an ally.

At a summit in December, the EU said it would coordinate its response to Turkey with the United States, meaning Ankara’s relations with Washington will be “a determining factor in Turkey’s relations. with the West as a whole, ”Mr. Ulgen said.

‘Zero naivety’

Even before the start of talks with Athens, the two sides disagree on what they should cover, with Greece insisting they should limit themselves to delineating maritime territorial boundaries and exclusive economic zones. .

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Wednesday that Athens would not discuss issues it sees as sovereign rights and approach the talks with optimism but “without naivety”.

Greece ruled out any discussion of other issues raised by Turkey, including the demilitarization of the eastern Aegean islands, saying it was a sovereign rights issue.

Turkey has also worked on a roadmap to normalize ties with France, a NATO partner.

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized Turkey’s military intervention in Libya and its challenge to Greek and Cypriot maritime claims.

In return, Mr Erdogan accused Mr Macron of harboring an anti-Islamic program and questioned his mental state.

Turkey has appointed a new envoy to Paris – a former college classmate of Mr Macron – and a diplomat said the two leaders exchanged letters in which Mr Macron offered a video call.

But a French diplomatic source said it was too early to consider that Turkey had changed its ways.

Paris would work with its partners on possible sanctions until Turkey’s words are accompanied by concrete action, the source said.