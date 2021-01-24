Dazzling GDP growth: Rahul Gandhi denounces PM Modi on the rise in fuel prices





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rising fuel prices in the country. Modi ji has shown tremendous growth in “GDP”, that is, gas-diesel-gasoline prices! The public is in the grip of inflation, the Modi government is busy collecting taxes, he tweeted in Hindi. Although fuel prices were unchanged on Sunday, they are at an all-time high after prices were raised for the fourth time this week on Saturday. Record fuel prices, which vary state to state based on local sales tax or VAT, have prompted calls for reduced excise taxes to ease the burden on consumers. On Sunday, gasoline was priced at 85.70 and the diesel was selling for 75.88 per liter in Delhi. In Mumbai, the gasoline price was 92.28 per liter and the diesel was 82.66. In Kolkata, the price of gasoline was 87.11 per liter and diesel at 79.48 per liter. State-owned fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – resumed daily price reviews on January 6 after nearly a month interruption. Since then, rates have increased by 1.99 liters of gasoline and 2.01 in case of diesel. Although the price of commercial cylinders increased, the price of unsubsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remained unchanged at existing levels on January 1, 2021, following two increases of one. 100 per cylinder in each of the four subways. Business customers will now have to pay extra 17 per cylinder. Consumers of commercial bottles will pay 1349 in Delhi, 1410 in Kolkata, 1297.50 in Kolkata and 1463.50 in Chennai per cylinder. Earlier this week, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan attributed the price hike to lower production in oil-producing countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our main challenge is that we have to import 80% of the crude oil we need. Due to the coronavirus, many oil-producing countries have stopped production or reduced it. There is pressure on the price of fuel due to the imbalance between demand and supply, ”he had said. Saudi Arabia, a major oil explorer, has pledged to cut its additional voluntary production by 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has caused prices to rise at most since the outbreak of the pandemic. Before the current highs triggered by price hikes this month, fuel prices last reached an all-time high on October 4, 2018. The government then reduced excise duties on gasoline and diesel of 1.50 per liter in order to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Gasoline and diesel prices are revised daily based on international benchmarks and exchange rates. (With contributions from the agency)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos