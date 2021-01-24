Pirates attack Turkish ship off West Africa; kill 1, kidnap 15





Turkish officials claim 15 sailors kidnapped and one killed by armed pirates who attacked Turkish freighter off West African coast

ANKARA, Turkey – Armed pirates attacked a Turkish freighter off the West African coast, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one, officials said on Sunday as Turkey sought to recover the captured crew . The Liberian-flagged M / V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked on Saturday morning 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. Turkey’s Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forcibly entered after six hours. During the fight, a crew member on board died. He identified the victim as engineer Farman Ismayilov from Azerbaijan, the only non-Turkish crew member. After removing most of the crew, the pirates left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors on board, state news agency Anadolu said. According to reports, the pirates disabled most of the ships’ systems, leaving only the navigation system for the rest of the crew to find their way to Port-Gentil in Gabon. The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau. Maritime security consultancy Dryad Global described the attack as an exceptional incident both in terms of its severity and its distance from shore. Last year, shipments in waters off West Africa rose to 18 from 13 in 2019, the London-based company added. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he spoke to the remaining senior officer on the Mozart, Furkan Yaren, and that the morale and condition of the sailors on board was good. We are continuing the coordinated negotiations for the release of the kidnapped sailors, he said. The hackers have yet to respond. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Yaren twice, his office said in a tweet. He added that Erdogan had given orders for the recovery of the kidnapped crew. The owners and operators of the M / V Mozart, which was hijacked at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea, have unfortunately confirmed that one of its crews was killed and others abducted, Boden Maritime said, based in Istanbul. Among the captives is the ship’s captain, Mustafa Kaya, 41. His brother Seyit, from Istanbul, said the families of the sailors were called by Erdogan. We hope we will see them soon free, unharmed, he said. Everyone is trying. We pray for our brothers. In July 2019, 10 Turkish sailors were kidnapped off the Nigerian coast. They were released less than a month later.

